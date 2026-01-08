Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • ChatGPT Health Arrives as OpenAI’s Biggest Step Towards AI Powered Healthcare Yet

ChatGPT Health Arrives as OpenAI’s Biggest Step Towards AI-Powered Healthcare Yet

Currently, ChatGPT Health is available to a small group of early users.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 8 January 2026 11:29 IST
ChatGPT Health Arrives as OpenAI’s Biggest Step Towards AI-Powered Healthcare Yet

Photo Credit: OpenAI

ChatGPT Health is a space where all chats and user data are kept isolated from the rest of the chatbot

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • To get early access to ChatGPT Health, users can join the waitlist
  • The feature can connect to Apple Health, Function, and MyFitnessPal
  • OpenAI said it has added multiple protections to secure user data
Advertisement

OpenAI introduced ChatGPT Health, a new dedicated space for healthcare conversations, on Wednesday. The San Francisco-based artificial intelligence (AI) giant has added new capabilities, the ability to connect third-party wellness apps, and multilayer security for the space. It is aimed at users who prefer a more cohesive and unified experience when asking the chatbots questions about their test results, appointments with doctors, advice on diet and workout, and queries about health insurance. The company is currently running a pilot test, with a wider rollout expected in the coming months.

ChatGPT Health Introduced

In a blog post, the AI giant announced and detailed the new capability within ChatGPT. OpenAI is sharing early access to the feature with a small group of users. Interested individuals can sign up for the waitlist here. No global release date was shared by the company at this time, but users can continue to ask healthcare-related questions in regular chats.

The new experience comes amid heavy demand for health queries on ChatGPT, with OpenAI noting that people already ask hundreds of millions of questions about health and wellness each week. ChatGPT Health offers a separate workspace within the platform where health conversations, connected apps and files are compartmentalised from regular chat history to reduce the risk of sensitive data exposure, the company said. This includes layered protections such as purpose-built encryption and data isolation that go beyond OpenAI's existing security controls.

Users will be able to connect electronic medical records and wellness apps, such as Apple Health, Function, MyFitnessPal and others, to ground ChatGPT's responses in their own health context. The AI giant said that, by pulling in this data, the system can help users understand lab results, prepare for clinical appointments, track health trends like activity or sleep patterns, discuss diet and exercise routines, and even compare healthcare insurance options based on individual patterns of care.

The company stressed that ChatGPT Health is not intended to diagnose or replace care from licensed medical professionals, but to help people make sense of information and engage more actively with their health data.

“ChatGPT Health is another step toward turning ChatGPT into a personal super-assistant that can support you with information and tools to achieve your goals across any part of your life,” said Fidji Simo, CEO, Applications at OpenAI.

OpenAI also described steps it is taking to protect sensitive health information beyond basic ChatGPT security. Health conversations and connected files are encrypted both in transit and when stored, and remain separate from the user's other chat memories. The company said Health builds on its existing privacy architecture, which already includes options to delete chats within 30 days and default protections against training models on personal data. It also includes controls such as multi-factor authentication to strengthen account access. Conversations and data within ChatGPT Health are not used to train OpenAI's foundation models, mentioned the post.

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: ChatGPT Health, OpenAI, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Google Play Store Could Soon Let Users Try Out Paid Games Before Purchasing Them: Report
Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2026 Date Announced; Discounts, Offers Teased
ChatGPT Health Arrives as OpenAI’s Biggest Step Towards AI-Powered Healthcare Yet
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 15 Series 5G Launching Today: Everything We Know So Far
  2. Kalamkaval OTT Release Confirmed: Where to Watch Mammootty Starrer Online?
  3. Here's How Much the Oppo Reno 15 Series Could Cost in India
  4. Poco M8 5G Launch Today: Know Price in India, Specs and More
  5. Here's When the Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Is Expected to Launch
  6. Realme to Come Under Oppo's Umbrella Years After Separation: Report
  7. Memory Prices Expected to Surge Further in 2026
  8. ChatGPT Health Is OpenAI's Biggest Step Towards AI-Powered Healthcare Yet
  9. YouTube Music Is Flooding Recommendations With AI Songs, Users Say
  10. OnePlus 15T Leak Suggests This Major Battery Upgrade Is Coming This Year
#Latest Stories
  1. Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2026 Date Announced; Discounts, Offers Teased
  2. ChatGPT Health Arrives as OpenAI’s Biggest Step Towards AI-Powered Healthcare Yet
  3. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Launch Date Leaked Again: Expected Features, Specifications
  4. Google Play Store Could Soon Let Users Try Out Paid Games Before Purchasing Them: Report
  5. Roblox Begins Global Rollout of Mandatory Selfie-Based Age Verification for Chat Features
  6. WhatsApp Introduces Member Tags for Group Chats, Event Reminders, and More
  7. Memory Prices Expected to Surge Further in 2026 as DRAM Shortage Deepens: Counterpoint
  8. Poco M8 5G Launching Today: Know Price in India, Features, Specifications and More
  9. Oppo Reno 15 Series 5G Launching Today: Know Price in India, Features, Specifications and More
  10. NASA’s IXPE Creates History: Becomes First to Measure a White Dwarf Star
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »