OpenAI introduced ChatGPT Health, a new dedicated space for healthcare conversations, on Wednesday. The San Francisco-based artificial intelligence (AI) giant has added new capabilities, the ability to connect third-party wellness apps, and multilayer security for the space. It is aimed at users who prefer a more cohesive and unified experience when asking the chatbots questions about their test results, appointments with doctors, advice on diet and workout, and queries about health insurance. The company is currently running a pilot test, with a wider rollout expected in the coming months.

ChatGPT Health Introduced

In a blog post, the AI giant announced and detailed the new capability within ChatGPT. OpenAI is sharing early access to the feature with a small group of users. Interested individuals can sign up for the waitlist here. No global release date was shared by the company at this time, but users can continue to ask healthcare-related questions in regular chats.

The new experience comes amid heavy demand for health queries on ChatGPT, with OpenAI noting that people already ask hundreds of millions of questions about health and wellness each week. ChatGPT Health offers a separate workspace within the platform where health conversations, connected apps and files are compartmentalised from regular chat history to reduce the risk of sensitive data exposure, the company said. This includes layered protections such as purpose-built encryption and data isolation that go beyond OpenAI's existing security controls.

Users will be able to connect electronic medical records and wellness apps, such as Apple Health, Function, MyFitnessPal and others, to ground ChatGPT's responses in their own health context. The AI giant said that, by pulling in this data, the system can help users understand lab results, prepare for clinical appointments, track health trends like activity or sleep patterns, discuss diet and exercise routines, and even compare healthcare insurance options based on individual patterns of care.

The company stressed that ChatGPT Health is not intended to diagnose or replace care from licensed medical professionals, but to help people make sense of information and engage more actively with their health data.

“ChatGPT Health is another step toward turning ChatGPT into a personal super-assistant that can support you with information and tools to achieve your goals across any part of your life,” said Fidji Simo, CEO, Applications at OpenAI.

OpenAI also described steps it is taking to protect sensitive health information beyond basic ChatGPT security. Health conversations and connected files are encrypted both in transit and when stored, and remain separate from the user's other chat memories. The company said Health builds on its existing privacy architecture, which already includes options to delete chats within 30 days and default protections against training models on personal data. It also includes controls such as multi-factor authentication to strengthen account access. Conversations and data within ChatGPT Health are not used to train OpenAI's foundation models, mentioned the post.