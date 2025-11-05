Technology News
How to Add and Use ChatGPT With Spotify, Canva, Google Drive and Other Apps

With ChatGPT connectors, users can add various apps and perform actions in them via the chatbot’s interface.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 5 November 2025 07:00 IST
How to Add and Use ChatGPT With Spotify, Canva, Google Drive and Other Apps

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Solen Feyissa

ChatGPT can also connect to Figma, Expedia, Booking.com, and Coursera

Highlights
  • ChatGPT apps were introduced on October 6
  • OpenAI lets third-party apps connect to ChatGPT via SDK
  • Once connected, ChatGPT can access these apps agentically
If you are a regular ChatGPT user, but use it only for platform-based features, then you're not really tapping into the potential of the artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot. While OpenAI's AI platform is great at offering assistance via text or voice, generating images, and conducting research and analysis, it is also capable of connecting to several third-party apps and complete tasks directly on those platforms while you stay on ChatGPT's interface. Currently, users can connect to apps such as Booking.com, Canva, Coursera, Expedia, Figma, Google Drive, Spotify, and Zillow.

ChatGPT App Connectors: Details

OpenAI introduced Apps in ChatGPT on October 6 as a new feature that leverages agentic capabilities and Anthropic's Model Context Protocol (MCP). Essentially, the AI giant created a software development kit (SDK) that third-party apps and services can use to connect to ChatGPT. Once done, users will be able to access these platforms without leaving the chatbot.

After gaining permission, ChatGPT can also complete tasks on these platforms using specialised agents. For instance, users can ask ChatGPT to generate a specific Canva Project, and it will be able to share the final version. Users can also directly visit the editable design and make changes to it manually. This way, you can basically add a GPT-5-powered agentic AI assistant to any supported platform.

How to Add and Use ChatGPT With Spotify

  1. Open ChatGPT's web or the mobile app interface.
  2. Go to the side panel and tap on your name.
  3. Select Apps & Connectors.
  4. Find Spotify from the list and tap on Connect.
  5. On the mobile app, you'll see the “Connect Spotify” prompt, and on the web, you'll see the “Use Spotify in ChatGPT” prompt.
  6. Tap on Continue.
  7. You'll be asked to log into your Spotify account and enter a six-digit security code.
  8. Once done, you'll be redirected to the authorisation page. Tap on Agree.
  9. Your Spotify account is now connected to ChatGPT.
  10. Now open a new chat > tap the + icon under the text box > go to More > select Spotify.
  11. You can now ask ChatGPT to perform the following tasks in Spotify.

Spotify, the popular music streaming app, can now connect with ChatGPT. Once connected to your account, it can act like a voice-style smart assistant for your music. You can ask the chatbot to play songs and playlists, control playback and volume, skip to next or previous track, ask for recommendations, create and manage playlists, search for albums and artists, and more.

However, ChatGPT cannot play music inside its interface, and the user must have Spotify open and linked. It can also not read your private listening data without permission or play unsupported premium-only features if you're not subscribed.

How to Add and Use ChatGPT With Canva

  1. Using the steps mentioned above, go to Apps & Connectors, and select Canva.
  2. On the mobile app, you'll see the “Connect Canva” prompt, and on the web, you'll see the “Use Canva in ChatGPT” prompt.
  3. Tap on Continue.
  4. You'll be asked to log into your Canva account.
  5. Once done, you'll be redirected to the authorisation page. Tap on Agree.
  6. Your Canva account is now connected to ChatGPT.
  7. Now open a new chat > tap the + icon under the text box > go to More > select Canva.
  8. You can now ask ChatGPT to perform the following tasks in Canva.

Once connected to the visual communication platform, ChatGPT can create a new design with a specific size, edit existing Projects, generate visual assets, assist with design choices, write text for any design, and make inline edits based on text or voice instructions.

However, it cannot access the full range of Canva tools, move elements or make alignment tweaks, access AI features, or access private folders.

How to Add and Use ChatGPT With Google Drive

  1. As explained above, go to Apps & Connectors, and select Google Drive.
  2. On the mobile app, you'll see the “Connect Google Drive” prompt, and on the web, you'll see the “Use Google Drive in ChatGPT” prompt.
  3. Tap on Continue.
  4. You'll be asked to log into your Google Drive account.
  5. Once done, you'll be redirected to the authorisation page. Tap on Agree.
  6. Your Google Drive account is now connected to ChatGPT.
  7. Now open a new chat > tap the + icon under the text box > go to More > select Google Drive.
  8. You can now ask ChatGPT to perform the following tasks in Google Drive.

Once connected, you can ask ChatGPT to read and analyse Google Drive files, summarise documents, extract data, compare file versions, translate or rewrite content, create new Doc, Sheet or Slide, change formatting, edit grammar, and more.

However, it cannot access files unless users provide permission, edit files locked by other collaborators, bypass organisation security, perform bulk downloads, or delete a file.

ChatGPT App Connectors FAQs

1. What are ChatGPT App Connectors?

The feature allows ChatGPT to directly connect with your favourite apps and services to take actions on your behalf.

2. Which apps can I connect ChatGPT with?

Apps like Spotify, Google Drive, Canva and more, depending on what's available in your region.

3. Do I need to set up permissions to connect an app?

Yes, you'll be asked to sign in and grant access so ChatGPT can perform tasks securely.

4. What can ChatGPT do after connecting to an app?

It can search, create, edit and take actions inside those apps, such as playing music or generating designs.

5. Can I disconnect an app anytime?

Absolutely. You can revoke access directly from the ChatGPT app settings.

Further reading: OpenAI, ChatGPT, ChatGPT features, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360.
How to Add and Use ChatGPT With Spotify, Canva, Google Drive and Other Apps
