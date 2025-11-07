Technology News
OpenAI Faces Multiple Lawsuits Over Allegations of ChatGPT's Role in Suicides and Mental Breakdown: Report

Seven separate lawsuits were filed against OpenAI recently, where ChatGPT was blamed for suicides and mental breakdowns.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 7 November 2025 19:22 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

Two plaintiffs reportedly claimed that ChatGPT made them take emergency psychiatric care

Highlights
  • Out of seven, four wrongful death lawsuits were filed on Thursday
  • One suit called ChatGPT “defective and inherently dangerous”
  • OpenAI reportedly said it was reviewing the filings
OpenAI is reportedly facing seven different lawsuits from individuals who claim that the company's artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, ChatGPT, led to physical harm and mental detriment of users. Out of the seven, four are reportedly wrongful death lawsuits that were filed on Thursday, while the other three allege that the chatbot was responsible for their mental breakdown. The lawsuits were filed just a week after the San Francisco-based AI giant added additional safety guardrails in ChatGPT for users who were experiencing an acute mental health crisis.

Seven Lawsuits Said to Be Filed Against OpenAI

According to The New York Times, the seven lawsuits have been filed in California state courts and claim that ChatGPT is a flawed product. Among the four wrongful death lawsuits, one reportedly claims that 17-year-old Amaurie Lacey from Georgia talked to the chatbot about plans to commit suicide for a month before his death in August.

Another case involves 26-year-old Joshua Enneking from Florida, whose mother has reportedly alleged that he asked ChatGPT how to conceal his suicide intentions from the company's human reviewers. The family of 23-year-old Zane Shamblin from Texas has also said to have filed a lawsuit, claiming that the chatbot encouraged him before he died by suicide in July. The fourth case was brought by the wife of 48-year-old Joe Ceccanti from Oregon, who reportedly experienced two psychotic breakdowns and died by suicide in August after becoming convinced that ChatGPT was sentient.

The publication also detailed three other lawsuits from individuals who alleged ChatGPT's role in their mental breakdowns. Two of them, 32-year-old Hannan Madden and 30-year-old Jacob Irwin, reportedly claimed that they had to seek psychiatric care as a result of the emotional trauma.

Another, 48-year-old Allan Brooks from Ontario, Canada, has claimed that he had to take short-term disability leave after suffering from delusions. According to the report, Brooks became convinced that he had created a mathematical formula capable of powering mythical inventions and breaking the entire Internet.

An OpenAI spokesperson called the incidents “incredibly heartbreaking” in a statement given to the publication, and added, “We train ChatGPT to recognise and respond to signs of mental or emotional distress, de-escalate conversations, and guide people toward real-world support. We continue to strengthen ChatGPT's responses in sensitive moments, working closely with mental health clinicians.”

Further reading: OpenAI, ChatGPT, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
