Sora by OpenAI is now available to download on Android smartphones via the Google Play store in select markets. Smartphones running Android 6.0 and later versions can download the AI-powered video generation app. Powered by OpenAI's Sora 2 AI model, the app was earlier available for iOS users in the US and Canada on an invite-only basis. Nearly a month after the launch of the app and its namesake AI model on September 30, the tech firm also released Sora in Japan and South Korea, while also removing the invite-only limitation.

OpenAI's Sora App Arrives on Android One Month After iOS Release

The AI video platform, Sora by OpenAI, is now available on the Google Play Store for Android users to download and install. The app was earlier available on iOS only. This comes over a month after OpenAI announced the launch of its Sora 2 AI video generation model, which also powers its app with the same name. However, it is important to note that the app is neither available on iOS nor on Android in India.

At the time of its launch, the Sora app's availability was limited to the US and Canada. Moreover, users could only get the app after receiving an invite. Recently, the Sam Altman-led AI firm announced that iOS users in Japan and South Korea can also download Sora by OpenAI. Subsequently, the invite-only restriction was also removed in these four countries for a limited time.

Launched on September 30, the app's UI resembles that of ByteDance's video sharing platform TikTok, Meta's Instagram Reels, and Google's YouTube Shorts. While all four of them are used for sharing user generated content (UGC), OpenAI's Sora is meant for sharing videos generated using the Sora 2 AI model.

People can create AI videos by uploading text prompts and reference images and videos to the app. The app can change the surrounding of the subject, make minute adjustments, and create videos from still images. OpenAI claims that Sora 2 model can generate “hyperreal videos with sound”. These AI videos can then be shared on Sora's feed. Other users can then share, like, and comment on these videos after watching them.