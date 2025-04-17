Technology News
English Edition
  Xbox's Stream Your Own Game Feature Rolls Out to Game Pass Ultimate Subscribers on Xbox Series S/X

Xbox's Stream Your Own Game Feature Rolls Out to Game Pass Ultimate Subscribers on Xbox Series S/X

With stream your own game feature, Xbox users don’t need to wait to download and install a game they own and play the titles immediately.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 17 April 2025 12:52 IST
Xbox's Stream Your Own Game Feature Rolls Out to Game Pass Ultimate Subscribers on Xbox Series S/X

Photo Credit: Microsoft

Stream your own game library now includes over 100 titles

Highlights
  • Stream your own game feature is available to Game Pass Ultimate members
  • The feature was introduced for PC, mobile devices in November 2024
  • Xbox will add more cloud playable games to the library soon
Microsoft is expanding its ‘stream your own game' feature to all Game Pass Ultimate subscribers on Xbox Series S/X consoles. The cloud streaming feature, that allows players to stream select games they own in addition to the Game Pass catalogue, was previously available on PC, mobile, tablets, handhelds and other devices. Stream your own game feature is now available to Game Pass Ultimate members on Xbox consoles.

Stream Your Own Game on Xbox Consoles

The Xbox parent, in its April update, announced the cloud streaming feature was now supported on Xbox Series S/X, adding consoles to a list of already supported devices that include Samsung Smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV devices, Meta Quest headsets and other browser supported devices like PCs, smart phones and tablets.

With stream your own game feature, Xbox users don't need to wait to download and install a game they own and play the titles immediately, thus saving hard drive space.

Here's how Xbox Series S/X users can start streaming games they own: Head to My games & apps > Full library > Owned Games. Games that support cloud play will display a cloud badge on the game page. Users can also use the Cloud gaming filter to quickly find more cloud playable games.

To start playing, simply choose a supported game and select Play with Cloud Gaming and start streaming directly from the Store app after buying select games that support the feature.

Xbox has also expanded the library of games that support cloud play, with over 100 titles available to stream directly for Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. Recently added games include Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed, Kill It With Fire, LEGO Marvel Superheroes, Lost Records: Bloom & Rage Tape 2, Monster Jam Showdown, Squirrel with a Gun, Subnautica 2 and Wanderstop. Xbox will soon add 19 more games to the stream your own game library.

Microsoft first announced the stream your own game feature in November 2024, expanding cloud streaming, earlier limited to the Game Pass library, to select games owned by Game Pass Ultimate members. The feature was rolled out to users on PCs, mobile, tablets, handhelds, smart TVs and other devices. Stream your own game feature was later extended to Xbox Series S/X console for Xbox Insiders for testing.

In its April update, Microsoft also announced it was adding new features to the Xbox app, like the ability to buy games and add-on content, join Game Pass and redeem Perks. The company also announced that the Xbox Remote Play feature was now available on more devices.

Xbox, Stream Your Own Game, Xbox Series, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Game Pass, Game Pass Ultimate
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
