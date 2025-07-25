Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, according to a tipster, is going to pack a larger battery and offer faster charging support. If this stands true, then it will be the first Galaxy S Ultra series phone to get a battery capacity bump, since the series was first unveiled in 2020. However, this comes days after another tipster said that the upcoming Samsung phone will house the same capacity battery as its predecessors.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra To Get a Higher Capacity Battery

Tipster yawn (@chunvn8888) has suggested via X (formerly Twitter) that the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra will launch with a 5,500mAh battery. The tipster also noted that the phone could offer 65W fast charging support. This is contrary to a recent leak that suggested that the phone would not see any improvements in battery capacity. The new development might be good news for people who have been expecting the South Korean tech giant to put a higher capacity battery in the flagship Galaxy S-series handsets for years.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra was launched in 2020, and since then the company has not upgraded the battery size of the phones in the series. The current S-series flagship, Galaxy S25 Ultra, packs a 5,000mAh battery, same as its predecessor, the Galaxy S24 Ultra. However, it is important to note that not increasing the battery capacity is not a bad thing. The South Korean tech giant's Galaxy S Ultra series phones have been managing to deliver decent battery life without getting a higher capacity battery, primarily managed through software optimisation and efficient chipsets.

According to earlier leaks, the rumoured Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is said to sport a slightly bigger display than its predecessor, which featured a 6.9-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X, QHD+ resolution. This means the handset could draw more power too. Additionally, it is said to come with a custom Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 SoC, which could be manufactured using TSMC's 3nm process.

In the past, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra has also been tipped to feature Sony's 1/1.1-inch 200-megapixel main camera at the back, which could be a big improvement over the previous generation's 1/1.3-inch sensor, made in-house by Samsung.