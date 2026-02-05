Still planning what to binge-watch this week? With the new month, your top streaming platforms are coming with a fresh wave of releases. From edge–of-the-seat thrillers to some of the most anticipated light-hearted comedy dramas, this week is rolling out worthy movies and web series. Some of the titles you can't miss include Kapil Sharma's Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, while Prabhas comes with his horror fantasy drama, The Raja Saab, and more. To ease your hustle, we've curated the top picks for you. Take a look:

Top OTT Releases This Week (Feb 2 - Feb 8)

The Raja Saab

Release Date: February 6th, 2026

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Genre: Horror, Comedy

Cast: Prabhas, Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Niddhi Aggrewal

Written and directed by Maruthi Dasari, The Raja Saab is a Telugu Fantasy-horror comedy film that revolves around a young heir whose quest for his grandfather turns into a supernatural event. According to his grandmother, who suffers from Alzheimer's, his grandfather had been missing for a long time and was believed to be an exorcist. What unfolds next brings horror, comedy, and a lot of drama.

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2

Release Date: February 6th, 2026

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Cast: Kapil Sharma, Hira Warnia, Tridha Chaudhary, Ayesha Khan, Parul Gulati

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 is a Kapil Sharma starrer film that revolves around a man who falls deeply for a woman named Sania. However, due to the religious differences and family issues, he adopts multiple identities and ends up marrying three women from diverse religions. Only to overcome the barrier, he must now navigate his life through the confusion and the mess he has created. The sequences of the film are super comic and packed with drama. However, the film's conclusion comes with a thought-provoking instance.

Shabad: Reet aur Riwaaz

Release Date: February 6th, 2026

OTT Platform: Zee 5

Genre: Drama, Comedy

Cast: Suvinder Vicky, Mihir Ahuja, Maahi Jain, Taranjit Kaur

This is a family drama series that revolves around a 16-year-old boy who dreams of becoming a footballer. On the other hand, his father, a shabad singer, wants him to follow his family's tradition and take the legacy further. However, while he suffers from stammering, he struggles to fulfil his father's aspirations. Stuck between his dream and his father's aspirations, he must choose one. What unfolds next will come with drama, emotions, and comedy.

Parasakthi

Release Date: February 7th, 2026

OTT Platform: Zee 5

Genre: Political Drama, Action

Cast: Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa, Sreeleela

Directed by Sudha Kongara, Parasakthi is a political action drama that revolves around the anti-Hindi imposition agitations in the state of Tamil Nadu. Set in the backdrop of 1965, this film explores the protests in Madras State, where an ideological battle was undertaken over the language. The film revolves around a clam railway employee and his brother, a student activist, as they navigate their lives through the state oppression led by a ruthless police officer.

Nari Nari Naduma Murari

Release Date: February 4th, 2026

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Genre: Romance, Comedy

Cast: Samyuktha Menon, Sharwanand, Sakshi Vaidya

Written and directed by Ram Abbaraju, this Telugu romance comedy drama film revolves around an architect whose love is put to the test when his strict father insists on a court marriage. The plot gets complicated when his past marriage to his ex-lover is revealed to all. As his ex-lover returns into his life, the ultimate chaos takes place. Now, he must navigate his way out of this love triangle, only to win back. The sequences of the film are super comic and follow an outstanding drama.

Psych Siddhartha

Release Date: February 4th, 2026

OTT Platform: Aha

Genre: Romance, Drama

Cast: Shree Nandu, Yamini Bhaskar, Pradyumna Billuri, Sakshi Atree Chaturvedi

Psych Siddhartha is a recently released Telugu romance drama film that follows a young man whose life turns into a mess when he faces betrayal from his business partner and abandonment by his girlfriend. As he gets consumed by the betrayal, he proceeds to lead an erratic lifestyle. However, his life takes a turn when he crosses paths with a woman who is coming out of an abusive marriage. The film then explores themes of second chances, romance, and drama.

The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 4

Release Date: February 5th, 2026

OTT Platform: Netflix

Genre: Legal, Thriller

Cast: Manuel Garcia-Ruflo, Becki Newton, Angus Sampson, Neve Campbell

Created by Ted Humphrey and David E. Kelley, The Lincoln Lawyer returns with its season 4, where Mickey Haller (Played by Manuel Garcia-Ruflo) must prove his innocence after being framed for the murder of his former client. This season, the stakes will get higher as he must navigate his term through jail, a $5 million bail, and the prosecutor.

Queen of Chess

Release Date: February 6th, 2026

OTT Platform: Netflix

Genre: Documentary, Biography

Cast: Judit Polgar

Directed by Rory Kennedy, Queen of Chess follows the life and career of the world-renowned and greatest Female Chess Player in history, named Judit Polgar. This documentary explores the essentials, where it covers her childhood in Hungary to becoming the champion, all while battling the gender complexity and similar barriers. Likewise, it further highlights her wins against the World's best male players.

