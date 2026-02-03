OpenAI Introduces Codex App With Agentic Coding for macOS

OpenAI has released the Codex app for macOS, a dedicated desktop application designed to help developers manage and collaborate with multiple AI coding agents at once. The new app gives programmers a macOS-native interface where teams of artificial intelligence (AI) agents can run tasks in parallel, organise workflows by thread, and interact with code repositories directly, the company said in its announcement. Notably, in December, the AI giant added Skills to Codex, letting users get more capabilities via specialised prompt structures.

OpenAI Releases Codex App for macOS

In a blog post, the company announced and detailed the new agentic vibe coding platform for macOS. The Codex app serves as a central hub for agent-driven coding tasks that can operate simultaneously. Traditionally, AI coding tools handle one task at a time or require context switches between browser tabs, text editors and terminal windows. The new app is designed to let multiple AI agents work on different tasks in parallel within the same environment, which OpenAI said can speed up development cycles and reduce manual coordination.

Codex itself is a cloud-based software engineering agent that OpenAI first unveiled in April 2025. It draws from large language models (LLMs) fine-tuned for coding to translate natural-language prompts into code, propose pull requests, fix bugs, generate tests, and help with exploratory work across repositories. The Codex model powers tools such as GitHub Copilot and the Codex CLI, and is capable of working on tasks across multiple programming languages, including Python, JavaScript, Go and others.

The Codex app includes built-in support for threads, wherein each coding agent runs in a separate stream tied to specific project tasks. Developers can open multiple threads for features such as new module creation, debugging sessions, or code review suggestions, and track each agent's output without context overlap. This organisation helps keep changes distinct, reducing the risk of conflicts when working with the same repository across different tasks.

Additionally, the app also supports diff review and iteration within threads. Developers can inspect changes, comment on them, and refine code directly where the work was created, without leaving the context of the agent's output. Skills, defined as reusable workflows combining instructions, scripts, and resources, let teams create common tasks so agents can repeat them consistently across projects.

OpenAI stated the Codex app is available for macOS, with support for Apple Silicon, and can be downloaded and installed directly on compatible systems. Users can sign in with their ChatGPT account or an OpenAI application programming interface (API) key to access project threads and agent workflows. The company is also working on bringing the app to additional platforms such as Windows and Linux in the coming months.