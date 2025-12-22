Technology News
Huawei Nova 15 Ultra Launched With 6,500mAh Battery, Kirin 9010S Chip, Nova 15 Pro, Nova 15 Tag Along: Price, Features

Huawei Nova 15 series is available for purchase in China via the company website.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 22 December 2025 17:57 IST
Huawei Nova 15 Ultra Launched With 6,500mAh Battery, Kirin 9010S Chip, Nova 15 Pro, Nova 15 Tag Along: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei Nova 15 Ultra has been launched in China with a quad rear camera unit

Highlights
  • Huawei Nova 15 Ultra sports a 6.84-inch OLED display
  • Huawei Nova 15 carries a triple rear camera unit
  • The Nova 15 series is offered in four colourways
Huawei Nova 15 series was launched in China on Monday as the latest addition to the tech firm's Nova series. The new lineup comprises the Huawei Nova 15 Ultra, Nova 15 Pro, and Nova 15. While the Ultra and Pro models pack a 6,500mAh battery, the standard model is backed by a 6,000mAh cell. The entire Huawei Nova 15 series is offered in four colour options, and is currently on sale via the company website in the country. The phones ship with Harmony OS 6.0, too.

Huawei Nova 15, Nova 15 Pro, Nova 15 Ultra Price, Availability

Huawei Nova 15 price in China is set at CNY 2,699 (about Rs. 34,000) for the base variant with 256GB storage. Meanwhile, the top-end 512GB storage option costs CNY 2,999 (about Rs. 38,000). On the other hand, the Huawei Nova 15 Pro is priced at CNY 3,499 (about Rs. 45,000) for the 256GB. Whereas, the 256GB Kunlun Glass and 512GB Kunlun Glass models cost CNY 3,599 (about Rs. 46,000) and CNY 3,899 (about Rs.).

Lastly, the Huawei Nova 15 Ultra price is set at CNY 4,199 (about Rs. 54,000) for the base variant with 256GB Kunlun Glass variant, CNY 4,499 (about Rs. 57,000) for the 512GB Kunlun Glass option, and CNY 4,999 (about Rs. 64,000) for the top-of-the-line 1TB storage Basalt Tempered Kunlun Glass model.

huawei nova 15 launch inline Huawei Nova 15 Pro

Huawei Nova 15 Pro (pictured) is offered in four colourways.
Photo Credit: Huawei

 

The Huawei Nova 15 series is available for purchase in China via the company website in Vibrant Green, Zero Degree White, Phantom Night Black, and Purple Goes Well With Everything (translated from Chinese) colourways.

Huawei Nova 15 Pro, Nova 15 Ultra Specifications, Features

The Huawei Nova 15 Ultra and Nova 15 Pro are dual SIM smartphones that run on Harmony OS 6.0. Both phones sport 6.84-inch Full-HD+ (1,320x2,856 pixels) OLED LTPO displays with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 460 ppi pixel density, 1.07 billion colours, P3-wide colour gamut, a 300Hz touch sampling rate, and Kunlun Glass protection. Both handsets are powered by Kirin 9010S chipsets. Huawei's new Nova 15 Ultra ships with up to 1TB of internal storage, while the Pro model offers up to 512GB onboard storage.

For optics, the Huawei Nova 15 Ultra carries a 50-megapixel (f/1.4) main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) on the back, paired with a 50-megapixel (f/2.2) periscope telephoto camera with OIS, a 50-megapixel (f/2.2) ultrawide camera, and a 1.5-megapixel (f/2.4) multispectral camera on the back.

Meanwhile, the Huawei Nova 15 Pro gets a 50-megapixel (f/1.8) primary rear camera with OIS, a 12-megapixel (f/2.4) telephoto camera with OIS, a 13-megapixel (f/2.2) ultrawide, and the same multispectral camera as the Ultra model. On the front, both handsets feature 50-megapixel (f/2.0) primary selfie cameras, coupled with 1.5-megapixel (f/2.4) multispectral cameras. The Huawei Nova 15 Ultra and Nova 15 Pro are capable of shooting up to 4K resolution videos, too.

The two phones, Huawei Nova 15 Ultra and Nova 15 Pro, pack 6,500mAh batteries with 100W wired fast charging support. The Pro model measures 163×78×6.9mm in dimensions, while the Ultra variant measures 163×78x6.8mm. The Nova 15 Ultra weighs about 209g, and the Nova 15 Pro weighs about 202g. The company claims that the Ultra model is IP68 + IP69-rated for dust and water resistance, while the Pro model is IP65-rated.

Huawei Nova 15 Specifications, Features

The Huawei Nova 15 is also a dual SIM phone that runs on the same OS as the Ultra and Pro models. It sports a 6.7-inch OLED display, which has similar specifications to other phones in the lineup. However, it has a lower pixel density of 395 ppi. Moreover, it is powered by the Kirin 8020 chipset, paired with up to 512GB of built-in storage.

For photos and videos, the Huawei Nova 15 gets a 50-megapixel (f/1.9) main rear camera, a 12-megapixel (f/2.4) telephoto camera with OIS, and a 1.5-megapixel (f/2.4) multispectral camera. The phone sports a single 50-megapixel (f/2.4) front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. Like the Ultra and Pro variants, it also allows users to record up to 4K resolution videos.

The Huawei Nova 15 is backed by a 6,000mAh cell. It also supports 100W wired fast charging. The phone measures 161.87×75.5×7.2mm in dimensions, while weighing about 196g.

Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
