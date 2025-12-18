OpenAI started allowing developers to submit apps for review and publication directly within ChatGPT on Wednesday. This means third-party app developers can now begin the process to integrate their apps into the chatbot, and let its artificial intelligence (AI) agent access the interface to complete certain tasks. Once approved, these apps will be listed in a new ChatGPT app directory located within the website, as well as mobile and desktop apps. Interestingly, the announcement comes just days after a company executive said that the AI giant wants to turn the chatbot into an operating system.

OpenAI Opens Its App Integration to Third-Party Developers

In a post, the San Francisco-based AI firm said that developers can now start submitting their apps for review and publication in ChatGPT. After publishing, ChatGPT users will be able to write text prompts about tasks in these apps, and an AI agent will complete them on their behalf. Some of the use cases highlighted by the company include ordering groceries, turning an outline into a slide deck, or searching for an apartment.

This feature was first introduced by the company in October during its DevDay event. Currently, some of the apps that already work via ChatGPT include Adobe, Booking.com, Canva, Expedia, Figma, Instacart, Lovable, Spotify, Target, and more. These can be accessed by tapping on the side bar and navigating to the Apps section.

Developers begin by building with the Apps SDK, which is currently in beta and designed to create chat-native experiences that integrate into the ChatGPT interface. The company has published resources, including best practices, example apps, and an open-source UI library to support developer efforts. Once a developer completes the build and tests the app in the Developer Platform Dashboard, they can submit it for review. Apps that meet quality, safety and privacy standards defined in the guidelines are eligible for approval and publication.

Notably, developers are required to include clear privacy policies with every app and to request only the information necessary for the app to function. When a user connects to a new app, ChatGPT shows what data may be shared and provides the app's privacy policy. Users can disconnect apps at any time, which immediately revokes the app's access.

OpenAI will conduct automated scans and manual reviews to ensure compliance with security, safety and privacy requirements. Apps that do not meet these standards may be rejected or removed from the directory. Developers can also track the status of submissions through the Developer Platform Dashboard.

The AI giant said developers can complete transactions for physical goods outside of ChatGPT, either on their native apps or via a website. In the future, the company plans to bring newer monetisation avenues for the developers, including monetisation for digital goods.

Separately, the Apple Music app is the latest to be integrated into the ChatGPT app directory. This means subscribers of the app can now ask the chatbot to create playlists, find songs, albums, and artists with simple text prompts. In a Substack post, Fidji Simo, OpenAI's CEO of Applications, also revealed that Salesforce will make itself available on the chatbot.