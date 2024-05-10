Technology News
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • OpenAI Said to Plan Launch of Google Search Competitor on May 13

OpenAI Said to Plan Launch of Google Search Competitor on May 13

OpenAI's announcement could be timed a day before Google's annual I/O conference begins next week.

By Reuters | Updated: 10 May 2024 15:45 IST
OpenAI Said to Plan Launch of Google Search Competitor on May 13

Photo Credit: Reuters

Industry observers have long called ChatGPT an alternative for gathering online information

Highlights
  • OpenAI's Google competitor could arrive as early as next week
  • Microsoft-backed OpenAI is said to be working on a search product
  • OpenAI's search product is an extension of its flagship ChatGPT product
Advertisement

OpenAI plans to announce its artificial intelligence-powered search product on Monday, according to two sources familiar with the matter, raising the stakes in its competition with search king Google.

The announcement date, though subject to change, has not been previously reported. Bloomberg and the Information have reported that Microsoft-backed OpenAI is working on a search product to potentially compete with Alphabet's Google and with Perplexity, a well-funded AI search startup.

OpenAI declined to comment.

The announcement could be timed a day before the Tuesday start of Google's annual I/O conference, where the tech giant is expected to unveil a slew of AI-related products.

OpenAI's search product is an extension of its flagship ChatGPT product, and enables ChatGPT to pull in direct information from the Web and include citations, according to Bloomberg. ChatGPT is OpenAI's chatbot product that uses the company's cutting-edge AI models to generate human-like responses to text prompts.

Industry observers have long called ChatGPT an alternative for gathering online information, though it has struggled with providing accurate and real-time information from the Web. OpenAI earlier gave it an integration with Microsoft's Bing for paid subscribers. Meanwhile, Google has announced generative AI features for its own namesake engine.

Startup Perplexity, which has a valuation of $1 billion, was founded by a former OpenAI researcher, and has gained traction through providing an AI-native search interface that shows citations in results and images as well as text in its responses. It has 10 million monthly active users, according to a January blog post from the startup.

At the time, OpenAI's ChatGPT product was called the fastest application to ever reach 100 million monthly active users after it launched in late 2022. However, worldwide traffic to ChatGPT's website has been on a roller-coaster ride in the past year and is only now returning to its May 2023 peak, according to analytics firm Similarweb, and the AI company is under pressure to expand its user base.

An earlier attempt to bring updated and real-world information in to ChatGPT, called ChatGPT plugins, was retired in April, according to a help center posting on OpenAI's website.

© Thomson Reuters 2024

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OpenAI, OpenAI Search, ChatGPT search, Google, Google Search
Oppo Reno 12 Pro Spotted on NBTC Listing; Enco Air 4 Pro Allegedly Appears on IMDA, SIRIM Websites
Clinical Research Firm for Nykaa, FirstCry Partners Qila.io to Receive Blockchain Revamp

Related Stories

OpenAI Said to Plan Launch of Google Search Competitor on May 13
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's When We Will Officially See Infinix GT 20 Pro, GT Book in India
  2. Apple Has Apologised for Its iPad Pro 'Crush' Advertisement: Here's Why
  3. Samsung Galaxy S24+ Review: Bigger Is Better
  4. Tecno Camon 30 Series With Sony Lytia Camera to Launch Soon in India
  5. Samsung Galaxy F55 5G to Go Official in India NextÂ Week
  6. WhatsApp Gets Darker Dark Mode, Redesigned Navigation, New Icons and More
  7. iPad Pro With M4 Chip Faster than M3 MacBook Pro, Benchmarks Show: Report
  8. Asus ROG Ally X to Debut With Notable Upgrades, Higher Price on This Date
  9. Vivo Y200 5G Series Launch Set for May 20; Vivo Y200 GT 5G Design Revealed
  10. iQoo Z9x 5G Key Features Revealed Ahead of May 16 India Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. OpenAI Said to Plan Launch of Google Search Competitor on May 13
  2. Clinical Research Firm for Nykaa, FirstCry Partners Qila.io to Receive Blockchain Revamp
  3. iPad Pro (2024) Geekbench Scores Highlight Performance Boost Over Older iPad Pro, MacBook Pro Models
  4. Oppo Reno 12 Pro Spotted on NBTC Listing; Enco Air 4 Pro Allegedly Appears on IMDA, SIRIM Websites
  5. Crypto Market Today: Bitcoin Records Minor Gains, Most Altcoins Reflect Profits
  6. Apple Said to Use In-House Server Chips to Power AI Tools Coming to iPhone, iPad, and Mac Computers This Year
  7. Vivo Y200 5G Series Confirmed to Launch on May 20; Vivo Y200 GT 5G Design Revealed
  8. Infinix GT 20 Pro, GT Book Laptop India Launch Set for May 21
  9. Apple Apologises for iPad Pro 'Crush' Ad After Video Sparks Criticism, Ad Age Says
  10. Asus ROG Ally X Set to Launch in H2 2024 With Larger Battery, Higher Price Tag: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »