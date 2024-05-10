Technology News
Oppo Reno 12 Pro Spotted on NBTC Listing; Enco Air 4 Pro Allegedly Appears on IMDA, SIRIM Websites

Oppo Reno 12 Pro surfaced on NBTC website with model number CPH262.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 10 May 2024 14:46 IST
Oppo Reno 12 Pro will debut as a successor to the Oppo Reno 11 Pro 5G (above)

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 12 Pro could launch soon
  • NBTC listing hints that the phone is manufactured in China
  • Oppo Reno 12 Pro is said to pack a triple rear camera unit
Oppo Reno 12 Pro could be making its debut soon. The details are yet to be officially intimated by the company, but the handset has been spotted on Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) website. Apart from the model number and 5G connectivity, the listing does not hint at any specifications of the phone. Additionally, Oppo Enco Air 4 Pro reportedly appeared on the SIRIM and Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) certification websites, pretty much confirming the earphones' existence.

The NBTC listing shows the Oppo Reno 12 Pro with model number CPH262. The listing shows that the smartphone supports GSM, WCDMA LTE, and NR networks. This indicates 5G connectivity. The NBTC listing also hints that the phone is manufactured in China.

Additionally, the Oppo Enco Air 4 Pro truly wireless earbuds have allegedly surfaced on the SIRIM and IMDA certification sites with the model number ETEA1. The earphones are expected to be unveiled alongside the Oppo Reno 12 series. The three listings were first spotted by MySmartPrice and Gadgets360 independently verified the NBTC listing.

Previous leaks have already given a little sneak peek at Oppo Reno 12 Pro's specifications ahead of its launch. The phone is expected to feature a 6.7-inch display with a 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It could run on MediaTek's Dimensity 9200+ SoC. The smartphone could house a 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W charging.

The Oppo Reno 12 Pro is said to pack a triple camera unit on the rear, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 50-megapixel portrait sensor with 2x optical zoom. It is tipped to get a 50-megapixel selfie camera. The Oppo handset is speculated to go official next month in China.

The Oppo Reno 11 Pro 5G was launched in India (Review) with a price tag of Rs. 39,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option.

The newly launched Oppo Find N2 Flip is the first foldable from the company to debut in India. But does it have what it takes to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats.
