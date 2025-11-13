Apple introduced its AI platform, Apple Intelligence, at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024 in June, with a focus on privacy and on-device processing. Since then, the system has gradually brought AI capabilities to Apple devices. Initially, it was confirmed that Apple Intelligence would support Macs with M1 chips and newer. However, Apple has now updated its website to indicate that Mac models must have a new chip to use Apple Intelligence. This change has sparked some confusion among users, and it's unclear whether it is a revised hardware requirement or a documentation error.

Apple Removes M1 Mac Support for Apple Intelligence in the US

Several users on X have noticed that the US version of Apple's Apple Intelligence webpage has quietly updated its compatibility list. It now states that a Mac with an M2 chip or later is required, replacing the previously listed "M1 and later" requirement. Meanwhile, the requirement for iPhone and iPad models remains unchanged, with support starting from the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The iPad Pro with an M1 chip or later, and the iPad Air with an M1 chip or later, are also listed as Apple Intelligence-compatible devices.

¿Adiós a Apple Intelligence en los Mac con M1? 😳



La web oficial de Apple en EE. UU. ha actualizado su lista de compatibilidad y ahora solo menciona "Mac con chip M2 o posterior" como compatibles con Apple Intelligence. pic.twitter.com/r0JUcvnMnB — La Manzana Mordida (@LaMMordida) November 12, 2025

Meanwhile, Apple's official websites in the UK and India still list M1 Macs as compatible with Apple Intelligence. Multiple Apple support pages reaffirm that compatibility begins with M1, not M2. Even the official support page titled “How to get Apple Intelligence” continues to list “Mac with M1 or later” as the requirement. This suggests that the M2-only mention could be a documentation error, rather than a policy change.

The Cupertino-based tech giant unveiled Apple Intelligence in June last year. These suites of AI features are gradually made available to compatible devices from 2024 to 2025. Key Apple Intelligence features include AI-powered writing tools, Priority Messages, Smart Reply, Image Playground, Email Summary, AI in Photos, Genmoji, AI-Powered Siri, and Private Cloud Compute, among others.