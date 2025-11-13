Technology News
Apple Updates Website to Say Apple Intelligence Needs M2 Mac or Newer

Apple’s official websites in the UK and India still list M1 Macs as compatible with Apple Intelligence.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 13 November 2025 11:26 IST
Apple Updates Website to Say Apple Intelligence Needs M2 Mac or Newer

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple Intelligence features are supported in iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max

Highlights
  • Multiple Apple support pages reaffirm that compatibility begins with M1
  • The listing on US website creates confusion among Mac owners
  • The Cupertino-based tech giant unveiled Apple Intelligence in June 2024
Apple introduced its AI platform, Apple Intelligence, at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024 in June, with a focus on privacy and on-device processing. Since then, the system has gradually brought AI capabilities to Apple devices. Initially, it was confirmed that Apple Intelligence would support Macs with M1 chips and newer. However, Apple has now updated its website to indicate that Mac models must have a new chip to use Apple Intelligence. This change has sparked some confusion among users, and it's unclear whether it is a revised hardware requirement or a documentation error.

Apple Removes M1 Mac Support for Apple Intelligence in the US

Several users on X have noticed that the US version of Apple's Apple Intelligence webpage has quietly updated its compatibility list. It now states that a Mac with an M2 chip or later is required, replacing the previously listed "M1 and later" requirement. Meanwhile, the requirement for iPhone and iPad models remains unchanged, with support starting from the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The iPad Pro with an M1 chip or later, and the iPad Air with an M1 chip or later, are also listed as Apple Intelligence-compatible devices.

Meanwhile, Apple's official websites in the UK and India still list M1 Macs as compatible with Apple Intelligence. Multiple Apple support pages reaffirm that compatibility begins with M1, not M2. Even the official support page titled “How to get Apple Intelligence” continues to list “Mac with M1 or later” as the requirement. This suggests that the M2-only mention could be a documentation error, rather than a policy change.

The Cupertino-based tech giant unveiled Apple Intelligence in June last year. These suites of AI features are gradually made available to compatible devices from 2024 to 2025. Key Apple Intelligence features include AI-powered writing tools, Priority Messages, Smart Reply, Image Playground, Email Summary, AI in Photos, Genmoji, AI-Powered Siri, and Private Cloud Compute, among others.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent display
  • USB Type-C
  • AAA gaming
  • Excellent all-round performance
  • Good primary and telephoto camera
  • Customisable Action Button
  • Bad
  • Gets hot quickly when stressed
  • Slow wired charging
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Apple A17 Pro
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 17
Resolution 1290x2796 pixels
Comments

Apple Intelligence, Apple, Apple Intelligence Features, Mac, Mac With M2, MacBook M1
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
