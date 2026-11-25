OpenAI introduced the GPT-6.2 Sol and GPT-6.2 Astra AI models earlier this month. Now, Microsoft has announced the integration of these models into its Copilot platform. GPT-6.2 Sol is rolling out for global users through the Copilot services, while GPT-6.2 Astra will initially be available through Copilot Cowork and Copilot Studio. OpenAI's GPT-6.2 Astra is designed for complex tasks likecoding, and scientific research, while GPT‑6.2 Sol focuses on everyday tasks.

GPT-6.2 Sol, GPT-6.2 Astra Availability in Microsoft Copilot

In an X post on Wednesday, Microsoft confirmed that GPT-6.2 Sol and GPT-6.2 Astra are available through Copilot. GPT-6.2 Sol is rolling out for global eligible users across Copilot Chat, Copilot Cowork and Copilot Studio. The model is also integrated into Copilot in Excel, PowerPoint and Word.

GPT-6.2 Astra is rolling out in Copilot Cowork and Copilot Studio for eligible users worldwide. Frontier users in Copilot Chat, Word, Excel, and PowerPoint can also access the model. The latest integration allows users to choose the new AI models for different tasks.

Microsoft noted that the availability of both models may vary by region and organisation. It says Work IQ grounds GPT-6.2 Sol and GPT-6.2 Astra in files, meetings, chats, and business data, so they reason over actual work instead of the prompt alone. Work IQ also follows existing organisational permissions. So AI models can only retrieve and use information that individual users are already authorised to access.

Microsoft 365 administrators can manage access to GPT-6.2 Sol and GPT-6.2 Astra and configure availability for their organisation through the Microsoft 365 admin centre.

GPT-6.2 Astra API has a price tag of $8 (roughly Rs. 700) per million input tokens and $40 (roughly Rs. 3,000) per million output tokens. The GPT-6.2 Sol costs $2 (roughly Rs. 165) per million input tokens and $10 (roughly Rs. 875) per million output tokens.