WhatsApp users in India should be cautious while using the Web version of the instant messaging platform, the Ministry of Home Affairs' Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) says in a new advisory. The advisory was issued by the I4C's threat analysis wing, which highlighted that select WhatsApp Web sessions can be compromised by bad actors to gain unauthorised access to a user's WhatsApp account. I4C has also listed seven precautions that a user must exercise while using the web version of the instant messaging platform. The government body says that users should not use WhatsApp Web to send sensitive information.

Home Ministry's I4C Issues Fresh Advisory for WhatsApp Web Users in India

On November 18, the National Cybercrime Threat Analytics Unit (NCTAU) of the I4C, under the aegis of the Ministry of Home Affairs, issued an advisory for WhatsApp users in India. The NCTAU has observed that an authenticated WhatsApp Web session can be misused by bad actors to gain unauthorised access to a user's WhatsApp account “under certain circumstances”.

After gaining remote access to a WhatsApp account through a compromised WhatsApp Web session, attackers can “read messages, send messages while impersonating the user, access contacts and group conversations, and misuse the identity” of the WhatsApp account holder for “fraud, phishing, social engineering or other malicious activities”. I4C's threat analysis arm said that users should exercise caution, especially while using WhatsApp Web on “office computers, shared systems, public computers” and devices that are accessible to others.

I4C has published a list of precautionary measures a WhatsApp Web user must take to protect against malicious activities. The advisory highlights that a user should avoid using WhatsApp Web for sending sensitive information. “Government, organizational, financial, confidential, or other sensitive information should preferably not be exchanged through a WhatsApp Web session on computers,” the advisory noted.

Further, I4C said that users should avoid leaving an “authenticated” WhatsApp Web session active when it is not in use, “particularly on office or shared computers”. Users have been advised to log out after each WhatsApp Web session. Moreover, I4C advises users to “develop a habit” of manually logging out of WhatsApp Web when their work is done and to use Incognito or Private Browsing when using the web version of the messaging platform.

The government body has not revealed the number of instances or reports of WhatsApp Web sessions being misused. In June, the Kaspersky Global Research and Analysis Team discovered that bad actors were targeting WhatsApp Web and Desktop users as part of a malware distribution campaign. The hackers were deploying the malware by remotely running VBScript files on compromised WhatsApp accounts.