Motorola Signature 27 is scheduled to be launched in India early next month, the tech firm recently announced. The announcement was made weeks after the phone was unveiled in select global markets. However, its pricing details remain under wraps. The Motorola Signature 27 is set to replace the Signature as the company's new flagship candybar handset. Ahead of its India debut, the phone has been listed on a retailer's website in the EU, revealing its pricing details. The smartphone is already listed on the Motorola India online store with its key specifications and features. It will be powered by the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite series chipset.

Motorola Signature 27 Listed on a Retailer's Website With Pricing Details

eMAG, an online retailer, has listed the Motorola Signature 27 on its platform in Romania. The phone appears with a price tag of RON 8,499 (roughly Rs. 1,61,000). However, the flagship smartphone is not up for sale yet. It is available only for pre-order, while the sale date remains under wraps. The listed configuration features 12GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage.

Globally, the Motorola Signature 27 was launched on November 5 at a starting price of EUR 1,599 (about Rs. 1,70,000). The phone is set to launch in India on December 9. It will be offered in 12GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage variants. The Motorola Signature 27 is confirmed to go on sale in India in two Pantone-curated colour options, dubbed Capulet Olive and Coal Smoke, with Green and Dark Gray shades, respectively. The Green option features a brushed textile-inspired finish, while the Dark Gray option boasts a tactical weave finish.

In terms of specifications, the Motorola Signature 27 will ship with Android 17. It will sport a 6.8-inch Extreme AMOLED Duo LTPO Tandem OLED display, delivering up to a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 12,000 nits peak brightness. Moreover, it will be equipped with the Bang & Olufsen-tuned stereo speaker setup. The octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset from Qualcomm, which is built on a 2nm process, will power the Signature 27.

It will carry a triple rear camera unit. For reference, the Motorola Signature 27 is confirmed to feature a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-910 primary shooter, a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with up to 100x digital zoom, and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera. The phone will pack a 7,000mAh battery and support 90W (wired) and 50W (wireless) charging.