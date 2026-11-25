iQOO 16 will be launched in India soon, the Vivo sub-brand confirmed on Wednesday. A microsite for the upcoming smartphone is now live in the country, confirming its availability via an e-commerce platform. Further, the iQOO 16 will be powered by the same flagship Snapdragon chipset as its Chinese counterpart. The phone was first showcased in India during the India Mobile Congress. The phone will be launched in select global markets early next month, and could arrive in India around the same time. It is shown to feature a triple rear camera unit and a flat rear panel.

iQOO 16 Set to Launch in India Soon

A dedicated microsite for the iQOO 16 has been made live in India, confirming that the Vivo sub-brand will launch the flagship smartphone soon. The microsite also confirms that the iQOO 16 will be available for purchase in the country via Amazon. The smartphone will be powered by the flagship octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset from Qualcomm, which is built on a 2nm process and delivers a peak clock speed of up to 5.01GHz.

Apart from this, the microsite also hints at the design of the iQOO 16. It is shown to sport a flat rear panel with a square-shaped camera module. The camera lenses have been placed in a triangular layout. The microsite appears with the tagline, “Built for Builders”. Other details, including the pricing, camera configuration, colour options, specifications, and features, remain under wraps.

While the exact launch date has yet to be confirmed, the iQOO 16 is expected to be launched in India in December. The phone was launched in China on September 29 in Chasing the Light, Legend, and Racing Track (translated from Chinese) colour options, at a starting price of CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 86,000) for the base variant featuring 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

In China, the iQOO 16 is equipped with a 6.85-inch 2K (1,440 x 3,168 pixels) AMOLED display with Samsung M16 luminescent material, up to a 165Hz refresh rate, 508 ppi pixel density, 1.07 billion colours, 5,000Hz instantaneous touch sampling rate, up to 2,800 nits peak brightness in HBM, AR anti-reflective film, and LEAD [Low Power, Eco-Friendly, Augmented Brightness, and Design Slim and Light] display technology. It ships with IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. The handset features a 50-megapixel (f/1.68) main camera with a 1/1.3-inch sensor and optical image stabilisation (OIS), along with a 50-megapixel (f/2.65) periscope telephoto camera offering up to 100x digital zoom and a 50-megapixel (f/2.05) ultrawide camera.

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