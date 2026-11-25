Apple is expected to introduce the iPhone 18e, iPhone 18 and iPhone Air 2 next year. The Cupertino-based tech giant seems to be working on design changes for its upcoming models, with the iPhone 18e expected to receive a redesigned rear camera module. Newly leaked computer-aided design (CAD) renders of the handset reportedly show the changes. The images suggest that the iPhone 18e will have a larger camera unit. The iPhone Air 2 is tipped to feature a dual rear camera setup.

iPhone 18e, iPhone 18, iPhone Air 2 Design Leaked

Engadget shared details of the iPhone 18e's design alongside the base iPhone 18 and the iPhone Air 2, which are expected to launch next spring. The publication reportedly obtained CAD renders from a source familiar with Apple's supply chain.

The renders allegedly show the iPhone 18e with a new square camera housing. The new model has a raised camera housing resembling the design of the module on Apple's M5 iPad Pro. The camera bump reportedly measures about 28 x 35 mm. The iPhone 17e, for comparison, has a separate protruding circular rear camera and flash arrangement. iPhone 18e is expected to retain a single rear camera.

The CAD files reportedly suggest that the standard iPhone 18 model retains its existing rear design. However, its camera module could become slightly thicker at 3.8mm, compared to 3.45mm on the current design. This could indicate a change in camera hardware.

The iPhone Air 2, meanwhile, is tipped to receive a second rear camera. The CAD images reportedly show two horizontally aligned lenses within a thicker camera module. The handset is expected to retain its 5.6mm-thick profile, while the camera module could increase from 3.45mm to 3.8mm.

Previous leaks have also suggested that Apple could add an ultra-wide-angle camera to the next-generation iPhone Air. The latest report appears to support these claims. The standard iPhone 18 and iPhone Air 2 are also expected to retain the Dynamic Island design found on current models.

The iPhone 18 will retain the 6.3-inch ProMotion display. It could run on the A20 chipset. The iPhone Air 2 is tipped to sport a 6.55-inch flat OLED display, while the iPhone 18e is said to feature a 6.12-inch LTPS OLED display.