After releasing a sticker reactions feature for Android users, WhatsApp is now gradually rolling out a new sound stickers feature. A report claims that the feature is being gradually rolled out to users and will basically let users pick a video or animation with an audio track to make conversations more animated or expressive. The feature is also quite customisable but, like the previously mentioned feature, is only rolling out to Android smartphone users currently. The feature first showed up in Android beta version 2.26.41.3 and is now rolling out for all users.

WhatsApp Rolling Out Sound Sticker Feature With Several Customisation Options

According to a report by WaBetaInfo, which constantly tracks changes on WhatsApp beta apps, WhatsApp has started rolling out sound stickers for messages. The feature is currently only being rolled out for Android users and in a phased manner, so it will take a while for users to get access to the feature unless they are running the latest beta.

After initially appearing in a previous WhatsApp beta update, the update is currently available for all users who are running the WhatsApp Beta for Android version 2.26.47.1, available through the Google Play Store.

Unlike the previous sticker reactions feature, sound stickers need to be created. To create one, the source claims that a user needs to open the sticker keyboard once in the Android app. From here, they will need to tap on the ‘Create sticker' button. On the next screen, WhatsApp will let users pick a video from the gallery or photos app and then convert it into an animated sticker automatically.

At the top of the editor screen is a new audio button. This new button basically lets users add a sound to the sticker. Upon tapping this button, the user is presented with a new Add sound screen, with two buttons letting them record their voice or pick an audio file (via the built-in file manager app). Once selected, the audio track gets attached to the animated sticker, adding sound.

Users can also choose to retain the original audio of the video selected for the sound sticker. This makes the sound sticker feature highly customisable.

Upon sending such a sticker, the sticker appearing in the chat window will appear with a small audio/sound icon, indicating that it has sound. The report claims that WhatsApp currently mutes the sound by default to avoid interrupting conversations. The recipient can tap the sound icon to play the sound. Lastly, like every other message in the chat, sound stickers are end-to-end encrypted.