OpenAI Launches Full Version of Reasoning-Focused o1 AI Model, Introduces ChatGPT Pro Subscription

The full version of the o1 AI model will replace the o1-preview within the model selector in ChatGPT.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 December 2024 13:10 IST
OpenAI said o1 will soon be available in the API with new capabilities

Highlights
  • The ChatGPT Pro plan is priced at $200 (roughly Rs. 16,900) a month
  • The subscription exclusively includes a new o1 pro mode
  • Subscribers will get unlimited access to OpenAI’s most capable models
OpenAI brought the o1 artificial intelligence (AI) model out of preview on Thursday and released the full version. The AI firm claims that the new model can now perform tasks that the o1-preview could not. It is also said to be faster in response times and more concise in its thinking. The OpenAI o1 AI model will be available to all the paid subscribers of ChatGPT. Apart from this, the company also introduced a new subscription dubbed ChatGPT Pro that will offer scaled access to OpenAI's best models and tools.

OpenAI o1 AI Model, New Pro Subscription

The new announcements are part of the company's “12 days of OpenAI” campaign where it plans to host 12 live streams in 12 days and introduce new updates each day. On day one, the company posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) and revealed that its advanced reasoning-focused o1 AI model is now out of preview and the full version can be accessed in ChatGPT.

Highlighting the improved capabilities in the full version, the company stated that o1 is faster in response generation and offers better performance in coding, math, and writing. Additionally, the AI model can also process uploaded images and generate responses based on them. For instance, users can show the chatbot an image of a birdhouse and ask it to provide a detailed manual to build it.

OpenAI, during internal testing, found that the o1 model reduced major errors on difficult real-world questions by 34 percent compared to the o1-preview. The AI model replaces o1-preview and is available to ChatGPT Plus and Team users via the model selector option in the chatbot. The Enterprise and Edu users will get access to the model in a week.

Looking at the future roadmap, the AI firm said it is working on adding support for web browsing and file upload tools into the o1 model in ChatGPT. Additionally, OpenAI is also planning to make the large language model (LLM) available in its application programming interface (API) and add support for function calling, developer messages, Structured Outputs, and vision.

In a blog post, OpenAI also announced the introduction of ChatGPT Pro subscription. The subscription will provide users with unlimited access to the company's most capable models such as o1 and o1-mini, GPT-4o, and the Advanced Voice tool. Additionally, users will get a new o1 pro mode, which has been described as an enhanced version of o1 designed to “provide even better answers” to complex problems by using additional processing power.

ChatGPT Pro subscription is priced at $200 (roughly Rs. 16,900) a month, making it almost 10 times more expensive than the Plus subscription which costs Rs. 1,950 in India. Explaining the pricing, the company said that this subscription is aimed at researchers, engineers, and individuals who use research-grade intelligence.

Comments

Further reading: OpenAI, ChatGPT, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Apps
