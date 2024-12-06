Technology News
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, Edge 50 Neo Introduced in New Mocha Mousse Colour Option

Mocha Mousse is Pantone's Colour of the Year 2025.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 December 2024 13:08 IST
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, Edge 50 Neo Introduced in New Mocha Mousse Colour Option

Photo Credit: Motorola

Motorola Edge 50 Neo seen in a Mocha Mousse shade

  • Motorola Razr 50 Ultra has a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC
  • The Edge 50 Neo packs a 4,310mAh battery with 68W wired charging
  • The phones have 32-megapixel selfie shooters
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra and Edge 50 Neo are now available in a new colour option. The company has announced that the two handsets will be available in Mocha Mousse, the Pantone Colour of the Year 2025. The new variants will have similar specifications and features as the existing options. The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra comes with a 6.9-inch full-HD+ LTPO pOLED main display and a 4-inch cover screen, while the Edge 50 Neo sports a 6.4-inch flat LTPO pOLED display.

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, Motorola Edge 50 Neo Colour Options

The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra and Edge 50 Neo will both be available in a new Mocha Mousse (Pantone 17-1230) colourway, the company confirmed in a press release. The colour is defined as "a warming brown hue that hints at the delectable quality of cacao, chocolate and coffee," and it is Pantone's Colour of the Year 2025.

motorola razr 50 ultra mocha mousse motorola inline Motorola Razr 50 Ultra

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra in Mocha Mousse colourway
Photo Credit: Motorola

 

The new colour variants of the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra and Edge 50 Neo will be available in select markets globally. The sale and pricing details will eventually be announced in the concerned regions. The India availability of the Mocha Mousse version of the handsets has not yet been confirmed.

Initially, the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra launched in Midnight Blue, Spring Green, and Peach Fuzz colourways. The Motorola Edge 50 Neo, on the other hand, is currently offered in Nautical Blue, Poinciana, Lattè, and Grisaille shades.

The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra is priced in India at Rs. 99,999 for the 12GB + 512GB configuration. It has a 6.9-inch full-HD+ main screen and a 4-inch outer display. The phone is backed by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC and a 4,000mAh battery with 45W wired, 15W wireless and 5W reverse charging support. It carries dual 50-megapixel rear cameras and a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

Meanwhile, the Motorola Edge 50 Neo is listed in the country at Rs. 23,999 for the 8GB + 256GB option. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC. It carries a 6.4-inch pOLED display and a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit. It has the same front camera as the Razr 50 Ultra. The phone houses a 4,310mAh battery with 68W wired and 15W wireless charging support.

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good one-handed usability
  • Best in class cover display
  • Quality cameras
  • Fast wired charging
  • Good gaming performance
  • All-day battery life
  • Bad
  • Gets hot when shooting video
Read detailed Motorola Razr 50 Ultra review
Display (Primary) 6.90-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2640 pixels
Motorola Edge 50 Neo

Motorola Edge 50 Neo

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Reliable performance
  • Long software support
  • Good display
  • Excellent primary camera
  • Fast charging
  • Wireless charging support
  • Bad
  • Ultrawide camera is sometimes unreliable
  • Automatic bloatware downloads (uninstallable)
  • MotoHub notification spam
Read detailed Motorola Edge 50 Neo review
Display 6.40-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1220x2670 pixels
