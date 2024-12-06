Motorola Razr 50 Ultra and Edge 50 Neo are now available in a new colour option. The company has announced that the two handsets will be available in Mocha Mousse, the Pantone Colour of the Year 2025. The new variants will have similar specifications and features as the existing options. The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra comes with a 6.9-inch full-HD+ LTPO pOLED main display and a 4-inch cover screen, while the Edge 50 Neo sports a 6.4-inch flat LTPO pOLED display.

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, Motorola Edge 50 Neo Colour Options

The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra and Edge 50 Neo will both be available in a new Mocha Mousse (Pantone 17-1230) colourway, the company confirmed in a press release. The colour is defined as "a warming brown hue that hints at the delectable quality of cacao, chocolate and coffee," and it is Pantone's Colour of the Year 2025.

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra in Mocha Mousse colourway

Photo Credit: Motorola

The new colour variants of the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra and Edge 50 Neo will be available in select markets globally. The sale and pricing details will eventually be announced in the concerned regions. The India availability of the Mocha Mousse version of the handsets has not yet been confirmed.

Initially, the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra launched in Midnight Blue, Spring Green, and Peach Fuzz colourways. The Motorola Edge 50 Neo, on the other hand, is currently offered in Nautical Blue, Poinciana, Lattè, and Grisaille shades.

The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra is priced in India at Rs. 99,999 for the 12GB + 512GB configuration. It has a 6.9-inch full-HD+ main screen and a 4-inch outer display. The phone is backed by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC and a 4,000mAh battery with 45W wired, 15W wireless and 5W reverse charging support. It carries dual 50-megapixel rear cameras and a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

Meanwhile, the Motorola Edge 50 Neo is listed in the country at Rs. 23,999 for the 8GB + 256GB option. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC. It carries a 6.4-inch pOLED display and a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit. It has the same front camera as the Razr 50 Ultra. The phone houses a 4,310mAh battery with 68W wired and 15W wireless charging support.