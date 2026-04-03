OpenAI has announced that ChatGPT is now available in Apple CarPlay, bringing its voice-based assistant experience to users on the move. The rollout enables iPhone users to access the chatbot directly from supported car infotainment systems using voice commands while driving. It works with devices running iOS 26.4 or later and is available across all ChatGPT plans. The integration adds in-car support for conversations and ongoing chats, extending how users can interact with the service beyond traditional smartphone use.

Apple CarPlay Gets ChatGPT Support: Features, Requirements, Limitations

The feature is rolling out to iPhone users running iOS 26.4 or later in vehicles that support Apple CarPlay, and it will be available globally across all ChatGPT plans, OpenAI said Thursday in a post on X. According to the company's help documentation, ChatGPT in CarPlay is built primarily for voice interaction, allowing users to have hands-free conversations while driving.

Once an iPhone is connected and the ChatGPT app is updated, users can launch it from the CarPlay interface and begin speaking when the status shifts from Connecting to Listening. From there, they can start a new conversation, return to recent chats, or continue ongoing discussions without needing to touch their phone.

ChatGPT is now available in CarPlay.



The voice mode you know, now available on-the-go.



Rolling out to iPhone users running iOS 26.4+ where CarPlay is supported. https://t.co/aXQqH9MNuG pic.twitter.com/yk3qdLa99r — OpenAI (@OpenAI) April 2, 2026

The experience also extends to project-based conversations. Users can access the Projects section within CarPlay, select a specific project, and initiate a new voice chat within it. At the same time, previously pinned or recent conversations remain accessible, making it easy to pick up where they left off through simple voice prompts.

OpenAI has also introduced an option to streamline access to voice mode. By enabling the Start automatically in CarPlay setting within the ChatGPT app on iPhone, the app will bypass the default chat list and open directly into a voice session the next time it is launched in CarPlay.

The company notes that CarPlay itself may reopen ChatGPT automatically if it was the last app in use before the phone disconnected. It also points out that the quality of voice interactions can vary depending on the car's hardware, including microphone clarity, speaker output, and echo cancellation performance.

Despite the added convenience, the feature comes with certain limitations. ChatGPT in CarPlay cannot access navigation data, live location, or any vehicle-specific information. It also does not integrate with or control other apps, such as maps or messaging services, as the experience is designed to remain focused on conversational voice interactions similar to those available on the iPhone app.

OpenAI says it has emphasised safety alongside the rollout. It advises users to rely on hands-free features, complete setup before driving, and use the feature only when it is safe and allowed under local laws.

Separately, Apple says ChatGPT can be used with its Apple Intelligence features on iPhones to make everyday tasks easier. With user permission, Siri can use ChatGPT to give more detailed answers, while Writing Tools can help create or improve text and even generate images from simple prompts. The integration also works with features like Image Playground for more style options, the camera to learn about objects or places, and Shortcuts for handling more complex requests.

The Cupertino-based tech giant adds that users can use ChatGPT without an account, but signing in allows access to more advanced features. The company notes that users are asked before sharing things like photos or documents, and only limited data is sent, with personal details like IP address kept hidden.