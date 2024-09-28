Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • OpenAI Sees $11.6 Billion Revenue Next Year, Said to Offer Thrive Chance to Invest Again in 2025

OpenAI Sees $11.6 Billion Revenue Next Year, Said to Offer Thrive Chance to Invest Again in 2025

OpenAI is predicting its revenue will skyrocket next year from an estimated $3.7 billion in 2024.

By Reuters | Updated: 28 September 2024 11:13 IST
OpenAI Sees $11.6 Billion Revenue Next Year, Said to Offer Thrive Chance to Invest Again in 2025

Photo Credit: Reuters

OpenAI's current funding round comes in the form of convertible debt

Highlights
  • OpenAI's latest funding round could value the firm at $150 billion
  • The company thinks its revenue will rise to $11.6 billion in 2025
  • Thrive Capital is investing $1 billion in the latest funding round
Advertisement

Thrive Capital is investing more than $1 billion of OpenAI's current $6.5 billion fundraising round, and it has a sweetener no other investors are getting: the potential to invest another $1 billion next year at the same valuation if the AI firm hits a revenue goal, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

OpenAI is predicting its revenue will skyrocket to $11.6 billion next year from an estimated $3.7 billion in 2024, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity. Losses are expected to be as much as $5 billion this year, depending largely on their spending for computing power that could change, one of the sources added.

The current funding round, which comes in the form of convertible debt, is expected to close by the end of next week and could value OpenAI at $150 billion, cementing its status as one of the most valuable private companies in the world.

That valuation depends on pulling off a complicated restructuring to remove the control of its non-profit board and also remove cap on investment return to investors, a plan first reported by Reuters. There is no specific timeline when the conversion could be completed.

Thrive Capital, which also led OpenAI's previous funding round, is offering $1.2 billion from a combination of its own fund and a special purpose vehicle for smaller investors. Other investors on the new round include Microsoft, Apple, Nvidia and Khosla Ventures.

The others were not given the option for future investment at current price, sources said. OpenAI's valuation has soared quickly, and if it continues to do so, Thrive could find itself increasing its stake next year at a discounted price.

Reuters was not able to determine the revenue target associated with the option for Thrive, which was founded by Joshua Kushner.

Thrive and OpenAI declined to comment.

OpenAI's revenue expectations far exceed CEO Sam Altman's earlier projection of $1 billion in revenue this year. The main revenue sources are sales of its services to corporations and subscriptions to its chatbot.

Its flagship product, ChatGPT, is expected to bring in $2.7 billion in revenue this year, jumping from $700 million in 2023. The chatbot service, which charges a $20 fee every month, has about 10 million paying users.

The financials and details about Thrive's additional option were first reported by the New York Times on Friday.

© Thomson Reuters 2024

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OpenAI, AI, Artificial Intelligence
EU Privacy Regulator Fines Meta EUR 91 Million Over Password Storage

Related Stories

OpenAI Sees $11.6 Billion Revenue Next Year, Said to Offer Thrive Chance to Invest Again in 2025
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Indian Festival Live Updates: Don't Miss These Top Deals
  2. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Series With AI Features Launched in India: See Price
  3. Arm Rebuffed by Intel After Approaching to Buy Chipmaker's Product Unit
  4. Infinix Zero Flip With 3.64-Inch Cover Screen Launched: See Price
  5. Samsung's Next Galaxy Z Flip May Not Have a Ear Speaker: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. OpenAI Sees $11.6 Billion Revenue Next Year, Said to Offer Thrive Chance to Invest Again in 2025
  2. EU Privacy Regulator Fines Meta EUR 91 Million Over Password Storage
  3. Apple Must Face Narrowed Privacy Lawsuit Over Its Apps
  4. OnePlus Ace 5, Ace 5 Pro Battery and Charging Details Surface Online Again
  5. Samsung’s Next Galaxy Z Flip Foldable Could Have a Display With a Speaker Built Into It: Report
  6. LG Smart TVs Are Showing Screensaver Ads to ‘Utilise Idle Screen Time’
  7. Apple’s HomePod With Touchscreen May Get a Square Display, A18 Chip and AI Features: Report
  8. Honor X9c Could Launch Soon as Company Teases New 'Toughest' Smartphone
  9. Redmi Buds 6 With 49dB ANC, Up to 42 Hours of Total Battery Life Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Oppo Find X8 Pro With MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC Tops AnTuTu Benchmark
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »