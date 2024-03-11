Technology News
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Opera One, the AI Powered Browser, Introduces AI Feature Drops Programme for Beta Testers

Opera One, the AI-Powered Browser, Introduces AI Feature Drops Programme for Beta Testers

Opera’s AI Feature Drops programme will let users test new AI features on a bi-weekly basis.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 March 2024 18:17 IST
Opera One, the AI-Powered Browser, Introduces AI Feature Drops Programme for Beta Testers

Photo Credit: Opera

Opera says the AI Feature Drops programme will allow it to deploy new features at a faster speed

Highlights
  • Opera One natively adds AI features to the browser
  • Opera One browser features an inbuilt AI assistant called Aria
  • The company is working on an Opera One iOS app for Europe
Advertisement

Opera One, the company's artificial intelligence (AI)-powered browser, is starting a new AI Features Drop programme, it announced on March 8. The programme will allow users who sign up to access the developer build of the browser and test out the new features before it becomes available for the general public. The AI features on Opera One are built natively as the company has its own AI engine called Composer AI. Recently, the company announced that it will release an iOS app for the browser in Europe following the enactment of the DMA guidelines.

As per a newsroom post by Opera, the AI Features Drop programme has been initiated to provide users with experimental features to test before a global release. Users will have to sign up for the programme to become eligible to receive the updates. Further, the updates will only be available in the developer build of the browser. The company stated that new features will be deployed on a bi-weekly basis.

Krystian Kolondra, EVP at Opera, said during the announcement, “AI is moving fast and so are we. We've started the AI Feature Drops Program to allow people to test our newest AI explorations that either will or won't make it to the official version of Opera One. We are excited to let our most engaged users test and share their feedback and suggestions with us.”

The reason Opera needs a programme like this is because it is natively adding new AI features to the browser. Some other browsers, such as the Brave browser, only add a chatbot skin that is powered by existing third-party AI models and does not have any in-house AI features. Opera One has its Composer AI engine which powers the Aria chatbot and all other AI features on the app. It sits on the side panel and can assist users by answering queries, generating text for essays and emails, writing code, preparing itineraries and more. The chatbot is also connected to the internet and is capable of providing real-time information.

However, the foundation model behind Aria is not developed by the browser. It uses a GPT API that the company calls a “leading GPT-based solution”, which is then used to add new capabilities to the chatbot. Opera One was launched in April 2023 as an AI-centric browser redesign of the classic Opera browser.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Opera, Web browser, Artificial Intelligence, AI
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Samsung Galaxy A55 5G, Galaxy A35 5G With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Debut in India: See Details
Mudrex Opens BTC ETF Investments for Indians with Minimum Commitment of $5,000

Related Stories

Opera One, the AI-Powered Browser, Introduces AI Feature Drops Programme for Beta Testers
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A55 5G, Galaxy A35 5G Debut in India: Price, Specifications
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 4 India Launch Set for Next Month; Specifications Teased
  3. Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G India Launch Date Confirmed; to Arrive Next Week
  4. iPhone 16 CAD RendersÂ Suggest Camera Makeover, New Buttons: See Here
  5. Vivo T3 5G India Launch Teased, Specifications Leaked
  6. Oscars 2024: Here's the Full List of Winners
  7. MSI Claw With Intel Core Ultra SoC, 7-inch Display Debuts: See Price
  8. OnePlus Open in US, Canada Reportedly Receiving Android 14 Update
  9. Poco F6 Pro Spotted on NBTC Website, May Launch as Rebranded Redmi K70
  10. Samsung Galaxy M15 5G With 6,000mAh Battery Unveiled: Details Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo T3 5G Teased to Launch Soon in India; Specifications Tipped
  2. Mudrex Opens BTC ETF Investments for Indians with Minimum Commitment of $5,000
  3. Opera One, the AI-Powered Browser, Introduces AI Feature Drops Programme for Beta Testers
  4. WhatsApp Reportedly Working on Adding a New Label to Indicate Conversations Are End-to-End Encrypted
  5. Samsung Galaxy A55 5G, Galaxy A35 5G With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Debut in India: See Details
  6. Elon Musk Says His AI Startup xAI's Grok Chatbot Will Go Open-Source
  7. Threads Rolls Out New Feature to Save Drafts, Allows Users to Take Photos Within the App
  8. OnePlus Nord CE 4 India Launch Set for April 1; Teased to Run on Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC
  9. FBI Issues Warning on Surge in Crypto Investment Scams, Reports 53 Percent Increase Over the Past Year
  10. Microsoft Reportedly Blocks Keywords from Copilot Designer to Stop Generating Violent, Sexual AI Images
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »