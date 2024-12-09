Paris & Nicole: The Encore OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Technology News
Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie create an opera based on "Sanasa," airing December 13 on JioCinema

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 9 December 2024 22:57 IST
Photo Credit: YouTube

The Encore, streaming 13 December onwards, only on the Peacock Hub on JioCinema Premium

  • Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie reunite for an opera special
  • The series, based on "Sanasa," streams December 13 on JioCinema
  • Alan Cumming narrates their return to The Simple Life roots
Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie are reuniting for a special project, 21 years after their reality TV series The Simple Life gained popularity. The three-part series, titled Paris & Nicole: The Encore, will feature the duo producing an opera based on their playful "Sanasa" song from the show. Scheduled for release on December 13, 2024, the show is expected to explore their journey, creativity and iconic bond. The project is narrated by Alan Cumming and was announced during the 2024 Vulture Festival.

 When and Where to Watch Paris & Nicole: The Encore

Paris & Nicole: The Encore will be available for streaming in India on JioCinema from December 13, 2024. Fans can enjoy the series exclusively on this platform.

Official Trailer and Plot of Paris & Nicole: The Encore

The teaser for the series gives a glimpse into Hilton and Richie revisiting their Arkansas roots, the setting of their original reality TV debut. The show documents their attempt to create an opera based on "Sanasa." Highlights include auditions featuring Sia, pitching their opera idea to Kathy Hilton, and shopping for opera supplies. The opera itself will reflect their humour and creativity as they tackle an art form they are new to, creating what is promised to be a unique performance.

Cast and Crew of Paris & Nicole: The Encore

The show stars Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie, with narration by Alan Cumming. Cameos from notable figures in the arts, including pop icon Sia, are featured. The series is directed by a team of seasoned professionals known for their work in reality television and entertainment.

 

