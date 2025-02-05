Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Opera Air Browser With Mindfulness Exercises and Boosts Feature Launched for Windows, Mac

Opera Air Browser With Mindfulness Exercises and Boosts Feature Launched for Windows, Mac

Opera says its web browser encourages users to take a break between browsing sessions to recharge and do exercises.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 February 2025 18:12 IST
Opera Air Browser With Mindfulness Exercises and Boosts Feature Launched for Windows, Mac

Photo Credit: Opera

Opera Air browser's minimalist user interface is inspired by Scandinavian design

Highlights
  • Opera Air features breathing exercises, binaural beats, inspiring quotes
  • The "Full Body Scan" feature helps users focus on different body parts
  • The web browser is available in early access on both Windows and macOS
Advertisement

Opera Air was launched on Tuesday for Windows and macOS as the company's first web browser built around the concept of mindfulness. Currently in early access, it incorporates features such as breathing exercises, binaural beats, and inspiring quotes to enhance the user's well-being as they browse the web. Opera says its new mindfulness-based web browser sports a minimalist Scandinavian design and frosted glass user interface (UI) which can adapt to the background of the website displayed on the screen.

Opera Air Browser Features

Keeping mindfulness at its centre, the Opera Air browser comes with a feature called Take a Break. As the name suggests, it encourages users to take a break between browsing sessions to recharge and do exercises. It is located in the sidebar, which when selected, takes the user to different exercises, including a handful dedicated to breathing, meditation, and neck. Their duration depends on the exercise type, taking from as little as three minutes to a full 15 minutes. Alternatively, it can also be accessed by using Ctrl + K or Cmd + K keyboard shortcuts for Windows and macOS, respectively.

opera air take a break feature Opera Air

Opera Air's Take a Break Feature
Photo Credit: Opera

Meanwhile, it also has what Opera calls a Full Body Scan. The company says it is a guided routine which enables them to focus on different parts of the body and “deeply connect mind and body”. All of the mindfulness exercises are guided by real voice actors and users can select between Alex or Emma. Although it can be toggled manually, they can also choose to set break reminders and their frequency.

Another key feature in Opera Air is Boosts. It leverages binaural beats, an auditory technique which plays two slightly different frequencies in each ear so that the brain may perceive a third frequency, inducing different mental states such as focus or relaxation. The binaural beats are accompanied by a music track and an ambient sound, and users can adjust their levels and frequencies as per their preference with the help of sliders.

Of course, the feature requires headphones to work, following which Boosts such as Creativity Boost, Energised Focus, or Deep Relaxation may be induced. This feature has a default period of 30 minutes but can be adjusted between 15 minutes to an unlimited duration. It is also accessible in the sidebar of the Opera Air browser.

Lastly, the company has also improved the Speed Dial feature by adding a Quote of the day. Mindful quotes will appear at the bottom on the browser's main screen. Opera says quotes can be shuffled through, customised, and even deactivated.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Opera Air, Opera Air browser, Opera Air browser features, Opera
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design Global Launch Date Set for February 18
Opera Air Browser With Mindfulness Exercises and Boosts Feature Launched for Windows, Mac
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 9a Buyers Will Reportedly Get These Freebies
  2. Samsung Teases Launch of New Galaxy F-Series Smartphone
  3. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Could Launch Soon With These Four Rear Cameras
  4. Ola Electric Roadster X Series Launched in India With Up to 501 KM Range
  5. Asus ROG Phone 9 FE With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Launched: See Price
  6. Realme GT 7 Pro Racing Edition February Launch Set; Listed on Geekbench
  7. Oppo Find N5 Confirmed to Launch in the Third Week of February
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Updates AI Principles, Ditches Commitment to Not Use AI for Weapons and Surveillance
  2. Opera Air Browser With Mindfulness Exercises and Boosts Feature Launched for Windows, Mac
  3. Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design Global Launch Date Set for February 18
  4. Sonos Pinewood Streaming Box With Gigabit Ethernet, Streaming Support Reportedly in Development
  5. Mind-Controlling Fungus That Turns Spiders into Zombies Found in Ireland
  6. OpenAI’s Trademark Filing Suggests Plans for AI Devices and Humanoid Robots
  7. Samsung Galaxy A36 5G Spotted on Company Support Page, Reportedly Listed on GCF Certification Website
  8. Oppo Find N5 Confirmed to Launch in the Third Week of February
  9. Google's Quick Share Feature Updated With Ability to Continue Transfers Without Direct Connection
  10. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra’s S Pen Costs as Much as the Previous One, Despite Downgrades
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »