  Perplexity Max Introduced as the Company's Most Expensive Subscription Plan Yet

Perplexity Max Introduced as the Company’s Most Expensive Subscription Plan Yet

The Perplexity Max subscription plan is priced at $200 (roughly Rs. 17,000) a month.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 July 2025 10:51 IST
Perplexity Max Introduced as the Company’s Most Expensive Subscription Plan Yet

Photo Credit: Perplexity

Perplexity also plans to introduce a similar subscription plan for its enterprise users

Highlights
  • Perplexity says this tier is aimed at its power users
  • The Max subscription offers unlimited access to Perplexity Labs
  • These users will also get early access to the Comet browser
Perplexity introduced its most expensive subscription tier on Tuesday. Dubbed Perplexity Max, the new plan is aimed at the platform's heavy users and costs $200 (roughly Rs. 17,000) a month. To entice users to purchase the subscription, the San Francisco-based artificial intelligence (AI) firm is also offering early access to new features, priority access to services that utilise third-party models, and higher rate limits. While the new subscription tier has arrived, the existing Perplexity Pro and the enterprise-focused Enterprise Pro tiers remain unchanged.

Perplexity Max to Offer Early Access to the Comet Browser

In a blog post, the AI startup announced the new subscription tier and highlighted the benefits it comes with. Interestingly, with Perplexity Max, the company has now joined the ranks of OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic, which have also introduced their $200 plans in recent months. This hyper-premium subscription model is becoming increasingly popular among Silicon Valley AI companies, and even smaller players such as Cursor have started offering similar subscriptions.

With Perplexity's new plan, subscribers will get unlimited access to Perplexity Labs, the company's new feature that lets users generate reports, spreadsheets, dashboards, and web apps. It is currently only available to paid subscribers, and Pro users can access it with rate limits.

perplexity max subscription Perplexity Max subscription

Differences between Perplexity Pro and Perplexity Max subscriptions
Photo Credit: Perplexity

 

The company also plans to release new features and products to this group of subscribers. Highlighting one of the immediate benefits, Perplexity said it plans to provide Max users with early access to the AI-native Comet browser, which was first teased in February. Additionally, subscribers will also get access to “more premium data sources and benefits from leading brands.”

Further, Perplexity Max users will also get access to frontier AI models such as OpenAI o3-pro and Claude Opus 4, and those users who want to use these flagship models for specific projects will also get priority support.

Perplexity Max is available on the web and iOS starting today. New users can subscribe to it today, and existing subscribers can upgrade their plans. Notably, the company also highlighted that it is planning to launch an enterprise version of Max with unlimited Labs queries in the future.

Further reading: Perplexity, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Perplexity Features
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Perplexity Max Introduced as the Company’s Most Expensive Subscription Plan Yet
