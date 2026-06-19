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RIL AGM 2026: Jio Showcases AI Voice Agent for Calls, Jio TeleFrame AI Agents and JioBharat IQ Apps

Reliance held its 49th annual general meeting of shareholders on Friday.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 19 June 2026 15:14 IST
RIL AGM 2026: Jio Showcases AI Voice Agent for Calls, Jio TeleFrame AI Agents and JioBharat IQ Apps

Photo Credit: YouTube/ Reliance

Jio TeleFrame will be able to take action on user's behalf

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Highlights
  • Jio TeleFrame can place grocery orders for users
  • Jio's AI voice agent will be able to summarise calls for users
  • Jio will start rolling out voice-based AI call agent later this year
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Reliance hosted its 49th annual general meeting (AGM) of shareholders on Friday. During the keynote presentation, the Indian conglomerate showcased new AI innovations coming to its platforms. Reliance has announced that it will launch five new AI platforms in India, namely JioBharat IQ, AI Vyapar, JioHealth IQ, JioLearn IQ, and JioKrishi IQ. On top of this, the company has also revealed that it is integrating AI directly into the Jio network to bring an AI-powered agent, which can be triggered with a voice command during calls. The AI agent will be available in all regional languages in the country. Additionally, the company has also unveiled the Jio TeleFrame, its new family of AI agents.

Reliance Showcases New AI Innovations During Its 49th AGM

Five AI Companions for Jio Users

During its 49th AGM with shareholders, RIL showcased its five new AI-backed apps for India, which will ship with support for 22 Indian languages. The JioBharat IQ app will arrive as a personal AI companion, which will be capable of providing answers to various user queries. Meanwhile, the AI Vyapar was introduced as an AI companion for small merchants and businesses, claimed to improve their productivity, while also enhancing the customer experience.

On top of this, Jio also showcased the JioHealth IQ app as an AI-powered healthcare companion and JioLearn IQ as an AI companion for students, allowing them to study in their native language. Lastly, the family of apps will also include JioKrishi IQ, which is positioned as an AI-backed agriculture companion, aimed at helping farmers to provide answers on crops, seeds, weather, and other farming aspects. The company says that these services will be available to all Jio customers.

New Voice-Based Jio AI Call Agent 

Apart from this, Reliance has announced its plans to integrate AI directly into the Jio network. The company will bring a new AI agent that will be able to answer subscriber queries during calls. The AI agent will be available in all Indian regional languages. Users will be able to trigger the AI agent by simply saying “Hey Jio”. It will also be able to transcribe calls and will be able to identify up to 10 unique speakers during a conference call. Moreover, the AI agent will be capable of generating AI call summaries.

Reliance says that its AI voice agent can also take action on behalf of the users. For example, it can order food for Jio subscribers, book a cab, and reserve tables at restaurants. Users can also ask Jio's AI voice agent to add people to conference calls. The feature will call the people on behalf of the user. The AI agent is positioned as a digital concierge, available “on every call”.

Jio TeleFrame

Lastly, the Indian conglomerate unveiled the Jio TeleFrame, its voice-first agentic AI operating system, bringing a family of AI agents together. Jio TeleFrame will be able to generate context-based answers and take action on behalf of the user after taking permission from them. The agentic AI tool will also be available in all Indian regional languages. It comprises AI agents for the day, care, guests, entertainment, shopping, and the connected home.  

Users will not have to open standalone apps or manually search for things online to execute such actions. Reliance also added that all Jio Teleframe will keep a record of all the actions it takes. On top of this, it brings agentic shopping to Jio subscribers. However, users will have to provide consent before the AI agent makes payments on their behalf.

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Further reading: RIL 49th AGM 2026, Reliance, Jio AI Voice Agent, JioBharat IQ, AI Vyapar, JioHealth IQ, JioLearn IQ, JioKrishi IQ, Jio TeleFrame
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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RIL AGM 2026: Jio Showcases AI Voice Agent for Calls, Jio TeleFrame AI Agents and JioBharat IQ Apps
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