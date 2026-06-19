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Tecno Camon Slim Confirmed to Launch Soon; Design, Colour Options Teased

Tecno Camon Slim is teased to come in five colour options with a wide horizontal camera bar.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 19 June 2026 15:43 IST
Tecno Camon Slim Confirmed to Launch Soon; Design, Colour Options Teased

Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno Camon Slim could run on a MediaTek Dimensity 7100 chipset

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Highlights
  • Tecno teased the launch of Camon Slim in select global markets
  • White colour variant showcased in the video has a geometric back panel
  • It could feature a 6.39mm slim profile
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Tecno Camon Slim will launch soon, the Chinese smartphone company has confirmed on Friday after some initial speculation. The brand has posted teasers on social media handles offering clues about the design of the phone. The Tecno Camon Slim will be released in multiple colour options, and it has a pill-shaped camera module that sits nearly flush with the body. It is rumoured to run on a MediaTek Dimensity 7100 chipset. The Tecno Camon Slim is likely to feature a thin profile, as the name implies.

Tecno Camon Slim Expected to Launch on June 21

Tecno, through new teasers on both X and Instagram, announced that the Tecno Camon Slim will be launched in global markets soon. A teaser video features a three-day countdown, indicating that the launch event is scheduled for June 21.

Pre-orders for the Tecno Camon Slim are currently live in Uganda. Customers pre-ordering the phone can avail exciting rewards, including discounts of up to UGX 2,00,000 (roughly Rs. 5,000).

The teasers show the Tecno Camon Slim in five colour options with a wide horizontal camera bar. The rear camera module is shown in a black shade with a metallic silver frame. Multiple camera sensors and a flash are arranged symmetrically within the island. The module appears to have two circular eyes that mimic emotions through multi-scene lighting effects, similar to the design seen on the Tecno Spark Slim. These light animations are likely to be shown for notifications, charging, and calls.

The white colour variant showcased in the video has a geometric back panel, and the Tecno logo is printed vertically near the centre-left, and the Camon branding appears above it. It appears to be similar to a limited-edition model.

Tecno is yet to reveal the specifications of the Tecno Camon Slim, but it is rumoured to run on a MediaTek Dimensity 7100 chipset alongside 8GB of RAM. It could feature a 6.39mm slim profile. It is tipped to feature a Sony LYTIA 600 main camera sensor and a 5,600mAh battery with 60W charging support. The handset was previously spotted on the Carlcare Service website, bearing the model number CN6c. 

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Further reading: Tecno Camon Slim, Tecno Camon Slim Specifications, Tecno
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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Tecno Camon Slim Confirmed to Launch Soon; Design, Colour Options Teased
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