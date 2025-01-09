Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung AI Subscription Club Reportedly Lets Users 'Rent' Galaxy Smartphones And AI Robot Companion

Samsung AI Subscription Club Reportedly Lets Users 'Rent' Galaxy Smartphones And AI Robot Companion

Samsung will also offers repair and maintenance as optional services along with the device.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 January 2025 13:58 IST
Samsung AI Subscription Club Reportedly Lets Users 'Rent' Galaxy Smartphones And AI Robot Companion

Photo Credit: Samsung Electronics

Samsung's Ballie AI robot companion will be launched in South Korea and the US

Highlights
  • Customers can reportedly rent Galaxy smartphones with a monthly fee
  • Ballie, Samsung's AI rolling robot, will be offered with the subscription
  • The service will initially be available in South Korea
Advertisement

Samsung will soon introduce a subscription service for Galaxy devices, the company reportedly announced at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025 in Las Vegas on Tuesday. Following its introduction, customers can "rent" Galaxy smartphones that leverage artificial intelligence (AI). The service, dubbed AI Subscription Club, is reported to also include Ballie, Samsung's AI rolling robot companion, which debuted in 2025 but is yet to be made available to consumers.

Samsung AI Subscription Club Involves Recurring Monthly Fee

According to the South Korean publication ETNews, Han Jong-hee, CEO of Samsung Electronics at CES 2025 announced the AI Subscription Club. It will reportedly enable customers in South Korea to effectively rent a Galaxy smartphone or other eligible AI devices by paying a recurring monthly fee.

However, it did not reveal which devices will be part of the service and whether its upcoming flagship Galaxy S series handsets would also be available under the programme. It also remains unclear if the AI Subscription Club will be made available outside of South Korea.

The service was launched in the company's home turf last month but is currently limited to home appliances only. It allows consumers to rent products such as AI-powered TVs, refrigerators, and washing machines without any upfront cost. They can also opt for repair and maintenance services along with the device. As per the report, Samsung's AI Subscription Club accounted for 30 percent of all the consumer electronic goods sold by the Samsung Store in the subsequent three-week period, with customers providing positive feedback.

In addition to smartphones, the South Korean technology conglomerate will also make Ballie eligible for subscription in the first half of 2025. This move is reported to lower the initial upfront cost of the product and make it affordable for consumers. Samsung also reportedly confirms the launch of the AI companion robot, and it will be initially available for purchase in the US and South Korea, bolstering its “one-family one-robot” ambitions.

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2025 hub.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy, AI, Samsung Ballie, CES 2025
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Meta Offers to Publish EBay Ads on Facebook Marketplace to Comply With EU Antitrust Order
Thailand Reportedly Plans to Test Cryptocurrency Payment Options for Tourists

Related Stories

Samsung AI Subscription Club Reportedly Lets Users 'Rent' Galaxy Smartphones And AI Robot Companion
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R Buyers in India Get 180-Day Phone Replacement Plan
  2. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 Announced: Here's What to Know
  3. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of Debut
  4. OnePlus 13 Can Be Located Even When Powered Off Using Google's Network
  5. Google Rolls Out January 2025 Update With Bug Fixes for Pixel Devices
  6. JBL Horizon 3 Mini Speaker Launched Alongside Three New PartyBox Speakers
  7. Mufasa: The Lion King OTT Release Reportedly Revealed: What You Need to Know
  8. Audio-Technica ATH-CKS50TW2 With 25-Hour Battery Life Launched
  9. ISRO Postpones Docking of SpaDeX Satellites Again
  10. Dreame X50 Ultra Robot Vacuum Unveiled Alongside New Smart Home Products
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo X200 Ultra Design Spotted on Chinese Certification Site, Revealing Familiar Design
  2. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Specifications Leaked Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked Event
  3. Thailand Reportedly Plans to Test Cryptocurrency Payment Options for Tourists
  4. Samsung AI Subscription Club Reportedly Lets Users 'Rent' Galaxy Smartphones And AI Robot Companion
  5. Realme Buds Wireless 5 ANC India Launch Date Set For January 16
  6. Meta Offers to Publish EBay Ads on Facebook Marketplace to Comply With EU Antitrust Order
  7. ISRO Postpones Docking of SpaDeX Satellites Again
  8. Google Releases ‘Daily Listen’ AI-Generated, Personalised Podcasts via Discover Feed: Report
  9. Google Must Face Mobile Phone Privacy Class Action, Possible Trial
  10. Google’s Quick Share Reportedly Lets Android Users Scan QR Codes to Transfer Files
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »