Samsung will soon introduce a subscription service for Galaxy devices, the company reportedly announced at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025 in Las Vegas on Tuesday. Following its introduction, customers can "rent" Galaxy smartphones that leverage artificial intelligence (AI). The service, dubbed AI Subscription Club, is reported to also include Ballie, Samsung's AI rolling robot companion, which debuted in 2025 but is yet to be made available to consumers.

Samsung AI Subscription Club Involves Recurring Monthly Fee

According to the South Korean publication ETNews, Han Jong-hee, CEO of Samsung Electronics at CES 2025 announced the AI Subscription Club. It will reportedly enable customers in South Korea to effectively rent a Galaxy smartphone or other eligible AI devices by paying a recurring monthly fee.

However, it did not reveal which devices will be part of the service and whether its upcoming flagship Galaxy S series handsets would also be available under the programme. It also remains unclear if the AI Subscription Club will be made available outside of South Korea.

The service was launched in the company's home turf last month but is currently limited to home appliances only. It allows consumers to rent products such as AI-powered TVs, refrigerators, and washing machines without any upfront cost. They can also opt for repair and maintenance services along with the device. As per the report, Samsung's AI Subscription Club accounted for 30 percent of all the consumer electronic goods sold by the Samsung Store in the subsequent three-week period, with customers providing positive feedback.

In addition to smartphones, the South Korean technology conglomerate will also make Ballie eligible for subscription in the first half of 2025. This move is reported to lower the initial upfront cost of the product and make it affordable for consumers. Samsung also reportedly confirms the launch of the AI companion robot, and it will be initially available for purchase in the US and South Korea, bolstering its “one-family one-robot” ambitions.