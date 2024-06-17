Samsung teased its Galaxy Ring earlier this year at MWC. It is expected to launch at the next Galaxy Unpacked event alongside the latest Galaxy Z foldable smartphones. We have already seen multiple rumours about the smart ring's capabilities, ring size, and potential pricing. Now, a tipster has leaked the design of the charging case of the Galaxy Ring. The upcoming wearable seems to have a Galaxy earbud-like carrying case and an indicator light to show the charging status.

Here's how the Galaxy Ring may charge

Tipster Ice Universe on Weibo shared the image of the alleged charging case for the Galaxy Ring. The case indicates a fancy design resembling jewellery boxes with flat edges and a shiny finish. It is vaguely similar to Samsung's Galaxy Buds charging cases. The raised circular section inside the charging case could hold the wearable in place. This cradle is seen to house a charging pin and an indicator that could display the charging status. The render shows the case in white colour, but Samsung is expected to make it available in more shades. It is expected to support wireless charging as well.

Samsung Galaxy Ring alleged charging case

Photo Credit: Weibo

The Galaxy Ring was first teased in January, the company later previewed the device at the MWC in February. It could be launched alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6 at the next Galaxy Unpacked event which is expected to take place on July 10. Samsung will sell the Galaxy Ring in the US in or around August.

In India, the Galaxy Ring is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 35,000, whereas it could cost between $300-$350 (roughly Rs. 25,000 to Rs. 30,000) in the US.

The Galaxy Ring will run on Samsung's Health platform. It is confirmed to be available in three colour options. It is expected to offer heart rate tracking and SpO2 (blood oxygen) monitoring. It is said to be available in sizes ranging from 5 to 12. There could be a 17mAh battery in the 5, 6, and 7 size variants, an 18.5mAh battery on the 8, 9, 10 and 11 sizes, and the size 12 is said to house a 22.5mAh battery.

