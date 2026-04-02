Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Slack Upgrades Slackbot With New AI Features to Turn It Into an Enterprise Agent

Slack Upgrades Slackbot With New AI Features to Turn It Into an Enterprise Agent

Slackbot now supports Model Context Protocol (MCP) and can connect agents to apps inside a single conversation.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 2 April 2026 18:07 IST
Slack Upgrades Slackbot With New AI Features to Turn It Into an Enterprise Agent

Photo Credit: Salesforce

Slackbot supports voice prompts, enabling users to request work-related tasks in natural language

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Slackbot can now contextualise public information with internal chats
  • It can take notes in meetings and surface actionable recommendations
  • Slackbot can also view work on the user’s screen to assist them
Advertisement

Slack is bringing more than 30 new artificial intelligence (AI) features to Slackbot. The new capabilities for the Salesforce-owned platform's AI assistant are aimed at turning it into an AI agent for enterprise needs. Most of the new features take advantage of the existing apps inside Slack, which connect third-party enterprise tools and platforms with the workspace messaging platforms. Now with the agentic extension, Slackbot can perform complex work-related tasks autonomously on behalf of the user.

Slackbot Is Now an Enterprise Agent

In a newsroom post, Slack announced the new features that are coming to the platform. The features are similar to what Anthropic's Claude Cowork or Microsoft's Copilot Cowork offer, but with the ecosystem benefits of Slack's connected apps and customer relationship management (CRM) systems.

Coming to the new features, Slackbot can now take notes in virtual meetings and share meeting transcriptions with the participants. But that's not all. It can also find relevant information across the connected apps and enterprise systems to contextually surface actionable recommendations to users. The AI agent will work with the established permissions and governance built inside Slack.

The company is also bringing reusable AI skills to the Slackbot. With this, users will have to define a commonly repeating task a single time, and then run it automatically afterwards. Slackbot can recognise when a prompt matches a skill and can apply it directly.

Another big inclusion is support for Anthropic's Model Context Protocol (MCP). This will allow Slackbot to connect to any agent via Agentforce or connected apps in the enterprise and complete tasks. The company says employees do not have to define the app, as the assistant can automatically find the right path based on the prompt.

The post also mentions that Slackbot comes with built-in customer management capabilities. With this, it can read channels, understand the context, and update the deals, contacts, and call notes. Small businesses can start with Slack and then scale up to Salesforce when they want, without having to migrate anything.

And for those enterprises that already use the Salesforce platform, Slackbot can act as the unified conversational interface for different tools and services. It can research accounts, route cases, and trigger workflows via natural language commands, and users do not have to manually open any application. Additionally, later this year, every new Salesforce customer will already have Slack connected with all these capabilities, without any extra steps or configuration.

Finally, new skills are coming to the Slackbot. The AI assistant is now equipped with deep research and voice input tools. Other new features include shareable prompts, and memory access that allows it to remember how a user works, their preferences and workflow. Slackbot then personalises its behaviour to the user.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Slack, Slackbot, AI agent, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Enterprise
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Realme 16 5G vs Nothing Phone 4a vs Poco X8 Pro: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Related Stories

Slack Upgrades Slackbot With New AI Features to Turn It Into an Enterprise Agent
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Infinix Note 60 Pro Roundup: Here's Everything That We Know So Far
  2. Vadh 2 Streaming Now: Where to Watch Sanjay Mishra's Crime Thriller
#Latest Stories
  1. Rocket Lab Sends Up Test Satellites for Europe’s Next-Gen Navigation System
  2. Zootopia 2 Is Now Streaming: Know Where to Watch the Disney Cop Comedy Sequel
  3. Ek Haseen Saazish Kasak OTT Release: Know When and Where to Watch the Romance Thriller
  4. Vadh 2 Streaming Now: Where to Watch Neena Gupta, Sanjay Mishra’s Crime Thriller
  5. Scientists Identify 45 Earth-Like Planets Beyond Our Solar System
  6. Euphoria Is Streaming Online: Know Where to Watch Sara Arjun's Social Thriller
  7. Valathu Vashathe Kallan Is Now Streaming: Know All About Jeethu Joseph's Crime Thriller
  8. Band Melam OTT Release: Know Where to Watch the Telugu Romantic Musical Film
  9. Microsoft Releases New AI Models That Can Generate Images, Audio and Transcribe Text
  10. Redmi K Pad 2, New Redmi Laptops Tipped to Launch Alongside Redmi K90 Ultra
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »