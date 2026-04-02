Slack is bringing more than 30 new artificial intelligence (AI) features to Slackbot. The new capabilities for the Salesforce-owned platform's AI assistant are aimed at turning it into an AI agent for enterprise needs. Most of the new features take advantage of the existing apps inside Slack, which connect third-party enterprise tools and platforms with the workspace messaging platforms. Now with the agentic extension, Slackbot can perform complex work-related tasks autonomously on behalf of the user.

Slackbot Is Now an Enterprise Agent

In a newsroom post, Slack announced the new features that are coming to the platform. The features are similar to what Anthropic's Claude Cowork or Microsoft's Copilot Cowork offer, but with the ecosystem benefits of Slack's connected apps and customer relationship management (CRM) systems.

Coming to the new features, Slackbot can now take notes in virtual meetings and share meeting transcriptions with the participants. But that's not all. It can also find relevant information across the connected apps and enterprise systems to contextually surface actionable recommendations to users. The AI agent will work with the established permissions and governance built inside Slack.

The company is also bringing reusable AI skills to the Slackbot. With this, users will have to define a commonly repeating task a single time, and then run it automatically afterwards. Slackbot can recognise when a prompt matches a skill and can apply it directly.

Another big inclusion is support for Anthropic's Model Context Protocol (MCP). This will allow Slackbot to connect to any agent via Agentforce or connected apps in the enterprise and complete tasks. The company says employees do not have to define the app, as the assistant can automatically find the right path based on the prompt.

The post also mentions that Slackbot comes with built-in customer management capabilities. With this, it can read channels, understand the context, and update the deals, contacts, and call notes. Small businesses can start with Slack and then scale up to Salesforce when they want, without having to migrate anything.

And for those enterprises that already use the Salesforce platform, Slackbot can act as the unified conversational interface for different tools and services. It can research accounts, route cases, and trigger workflows via natural language commands, and users do not have to manually open any application. Additionally, later this year, every new Salesforce customer will already have Slack connected with all these capabilities, without any extra steps or configuration.

Finally, new skills are coming to the Slackbot. The AI assistant is now equipped with deep research and voice input tools. Other new features include shareable prompts, and memory access that allows it to remember how a user works, their preferences and workflow. Slackbot then personalises its behaviour to the user.