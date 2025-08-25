Slack, the enterprise-focused communication and collaboration platform, introduced a new feature on Monday that will allow users to manage their projects better. Dubbed Slack Lists, or just Lists, the new feature lets team leads create tasks and assign them to users. The feature's functionality is similar to workflow management platforms such as Trello or Asana. Users can also manage the priority, due date, and current status of the project for ease of visibility. This tool is part of Slack's premium offerings and is not available on the free tier.

Slack Introduces Lists to Help Enterprises With Project Management

In a press release, the company introduced and detailed the new feature. Slack said Lists were being introduced to solve the enterprise pain point of fragmented workspace tools, which often leads to silos in update sharing, duplication of work and loss in productivity. The company added that with the new feature, enterprises that already use Slack will now be able to manage and track workflows within the platform.

Slack Lists is essentially a task management tool. Just like how one can create tasks, add assignees and deadlines in tools such as Trello and Asana, users will be able to do the same in Slack. The feature lets users either manually create a project and set up tasks within it, or take information from conversations and convert them into tasks.

Creators of tasks can also assign them to another user, set a priority (by selecting a number of stars), add a due date, as well as mention the current status of it. Slack Lists can also be used to create multiple tasks and then combine them with a project. Within a project, users can sort the tasks, add filters, and even combine tasks for better workflow management.

The person who has been assigned a task is notified, and they can check the task window to get context about the action they need to take. Notably, Slack Lists is compatible with the Canvas feature as well. Additionally, the company highlights that by using the Workflow Builder tool, users can also automate the creation of routine tasks.