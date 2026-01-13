Slack Introduces Agentic AI: How the New Slackbot Automates Your Workflow

Slack has worked the entire last year on upgrading its enterprise-focused communication and collaboration platform with agentic artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. One of the biggest announcements was made in October 2025, when the Salesforce-owned company revealed its plans to evolve Slack into a personal agent that works on a conversational interface. Put simply, the company wanted to turn Slack into an AI-powered experience where the entire conversational data could be accessed with a simple question. That experience, packed into the new Slackbot, is now generally available.

Agentic Slackbot Is Finally Here

In a press release, the company announced that the agentic AI-powered Slackbot will be available to Business+ and Enterprise+ subscribers via a phased rollout starting today, January 13. The rollout will continue throughout January and February, so some regions might have to wait before they get access to the agentic capabilities.

Those familiar with the platform will know that the Slackbot has been a part of Slack ever since its inception in 2014. However, so far, it has existed as a basic chatbot. But the new upgrade converts it into a personal agent that draws its intelligence from the organisation's conversational data that is available to an employee via personal chats or the channels and groups they are a part of. This was first announced in October 2025.

How the New Slackbot Automates Your Workflow

Powered by the Agentforce 360 platform and undisclosed AI models, the new Slackbot can answer user queries, organise work, create content, schedule meetings, and take action. Since the responses are grounded in the conversational data, the company claims that the chatbot is accurate and context-aware. So, users do not need to feed it documents or information that is already present in Slack for it to generate insights, presentations, or more. Additionally, the Slackbot can connect to Salesforce data and third-party tools (applicable to companies that use these platforms to store enterprise data).

A Slack spokesperson exclusively told Gadgets 360 that the Slackbot can integrate with third-party tools and data hubs via its enterprise search and real-time application programming interfaces (APIs). “At launch, Slackbot will connect to enterprise search connectors like Google Drive, OneDrive/SharePoint, Confluence Cloud, Jira Cloud, Box, Microsoft Teams, Asana, GitHub and Dropbox,” the spokesperson added.

Gadgets 360 also asked if Slack will be training its AI models on user data. The company exclusively told us that it “does not train or fine-tune its AI models on customer data. Slackbot uses retrieval-augmented generation to access only the information needed for a specific request, at the moment it's made, and customer data is never used to train large language models.”

Some of the companies already using the agentic capabilities of the Slackbot include Beast Industries, reMarkable, Xero, Mercari, Engine, and Slalom. Salesforce is also internally using the AI-powered chatbot.