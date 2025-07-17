Slack has introduced support for four new features that rely on artificial intelligence (AI) for enterprise customers, and will add five more AI-powered features in the near future. The Salesforce-owned company said on Thursday that customers can now access a feature called Enterprise Search, which looks at files, chats, and even connected third-party applications to quickly provide users with information. Slack has also rolled out channel recaps, thread summaries, and translations. Users can also access AI meeting notes for Huddles.

Slack to Introduce AI Profile Summaries, Writing Assistance and Message Explanations

In a blog post, the company says that the new Enterprise Search feature lets you search for files and chats, as well as apps like Microsoft SharePoint, Google Drive, and Box and other platforms like Jira, Asana, and GitHub. Meanwhile, you can also see AI-powered summaries and call transcriptions in Huddles.

The new Enterprise Search feature

Photo Credit: Slack

Users who check their messages after a certain period of time (or after a certain number of unread messages on the channel) will see summaries generated using AI. These will be shown for channels and threads. Slack will also let you see translations for messages sent in other languages.

In addition to these features, which are now available to customers on Slack's enterprise plans, the company said it will soon roll out support for AI-powered message "explanations" (by mousing over a message) and AI-generated "action items".

Slack will also offer AI writing assistance with its canvas feature, and the feature is designed to quickly rewrite text with a different tone, restructure it, take notes, draft project briefs, and even generate first draft from Huddles conversations.

Other AI-powered features coming to Slack include AI-powered profile summaries of other users in the same organisation, and a unified files view. The new capabilities announced by the company will be available to Slack customers on the Business+ and Enterprise+ plans.