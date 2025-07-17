Technology News
Slack Updated With AI-Powered Enterprise Search, Channel Recaps, Huddles AI Meeting Notes and Translations

Slack will use AI to show users summaries of channels and threads on the platform.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 17 July 2025 20:42 IST
Slack Updated With AI-Powered Enterprise Search, Channel Recaps, Huddles AI Meeting Notes and Translations

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Stephen Phillips

Slack's new features will be available to enterprise customers

Highlights
  • Slack has added a new Enterprise Search feature for subscribers
  • Users will alsoget access to channel recaps and thread summaries
  • Slack will offer AI-powered meeting notes for Huddles conversations
Slack has introduced support for four new features that rely on artificial intelligence (AI) for enterprise customers, and will add five more AI-powered features in the near future. The Salesforce-owned company said on Thursday that customers can now access a feature called Enterprise Search, which looks at files, chats, and even connected third-party applications to quickly provide users with information. Slack has also rolled out channel recaps, thread summaries, and translations. Users can also access AI meeting notes for Huddles.

Slack to Introduce AI Profile Summaries, Writing Assistance and Message Explanations

In a blog post, the company says that the new Enterprise Search feature lets you search for files and chats, as well as apps like Microsoft SharePoint, Google Drive, and Box and other platforms like Jira, Asana, and GitHub. Meanwhile, you can also see AI-powered summaries and call transcriptions in Huddles.

enterprise search slack Slack

The new Enterprise Search feature
Photo Credit: Slack

 

Users who check their messages after a certain period of time (or after a certain number of unread messages on the channel) will see summaries generated using AI. These will be shown for channels and threads. Slack will also let you see translations for messages sent in other languages.

In addition to these features, which are now available to customers on Slack's enterprise plans, the company said it will soon roll out support for AI-powered message "explanations" (by mousing over a message) and AI-generated "action items".

Slack will also offer AI writing assistance with its canvas feature, and the feature is designed to quickly rewrite text with a different tone, restructure it, take notes, draft project briefs, and even generate first draft from Huddles conversations.

Other AI-powered features coming to Slack include AI-powered profile summaries of other users in the same organisation, and a unified files view. The new capabilities announced by the company will be available to Slack customers on the Business+ and Enterprise+ plans.

Comments

Further reading: Slack, Slack AI, Artificial Intelligence, AI
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
