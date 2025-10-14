Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Slack Integrates Natively Built Salesforce Interfaces Into Its Platform, Adds Agentic Capabilities

Slack Integrates Natively Built Salesforce Interfaces Into Its Platform, Adds Agentic Capabilities

Slack said that it is turning its platform into a singular conversational workspace where people and AI agents collaborate.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 14 October 2025 17:00 IST
Slack Integrates Natively Built Salesforce Interfaces Into Its Platform, Adds Agentic Capabilities

Photo Credit: Slack

Recently, Slack unveiled its RTS API and MCP server to let devs build AI agents and apps

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Slack will now show Salesforce’s Sales, IT & HR Service, and Tableau
  • The integrated interface will allow users to access and manage data
  • Slack is also rolling out a custom API for the enterprise search function
Advertisement

Slack, on Monday, announced a couple of new artificial intelligence (AI)-focused features to enable more agentic workflows. Calling itself an “agentic OS,” the company said that it is now integrating various Salesforce tools within its interface, allowing users to directly access their data and perform agentic tasks on Slack. Alongside, the company is also planning to release a custom application programming interface (API) for enterprise search that will let organisations securely search across all of their data via a single interface.

Slack Integrates Salesforce Tools With Agentic Capabilities

In a press release, the enterprise-focused communication and collaboration platform announced that it is bringing a fundamental shift to how people use Slack and Salesforce tools. The Salesforce-owned platform will now act as the conversational interface for its parent's several tools, including Sales, IT and HR, and Tableau. All of these are powered by Agentforce, enabling agentic actions directly in the platform.

The Sales experience will let users access AI agents to find insights, suggestions for next steps, and record updates of customer data. Similarly, the IT Service lets employees of an organisation get instant help for common requests, with AI agents resolving the issue. For more complex problems, the AI creates a channel to loop in the right people with all the relevant context.

Coming to the HR Service, AI agents can answer queries about company policies, file time-off requests, and check on employees' onboarding tasks. Similarly, with Tableau, agents can create live, interactive dashboards and analytics. All of this is conversationally enabled, meaning users do not have to get into the nitty-gritty of the underlying tech.

Apart from this, Slack is also planning to release a new custom API for enterprise search that will let businesses securely search across all of their organisation's data, including internal systems and on-premise software. The feature also brings several connectors to the tools that users generally use. Several third-party data hubs, such as Gmail, Outlook, Dropbox, and Notion, will be added soon.

The company says these features will turn Slack into a personal AI companion for employees, allowing them to gain insights from different software and data hubs. With the help of AI agents, Slackbots can also combine these siloed data into comprehensive reports, and then take actions on its basis.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Slack, AI, Artificial Intelligence, AI agents, API, Enterprise
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Android Phones Susceptible to ‘Pixnapping’ Attack That Steals 2FA Codes, Messages and More, Researchers Say

Related Stories

Slack Integrates Natively Built Salesforce Interfaces Into Its Platform, Adds Agentic Capabilities
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo Pad 5e Launched With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC At This Price
  2. iQOO 15 Vapour Chamber Cooling System Performance Teased Ahead of Launch
  3. Realme GT 8 Pro's Ricoh GR Camera Technology Revealed Ahead of Launch
  4. Vivo X300 Pro Tops Xiaomi 17 Pro Max in AnTuTu's CPU Test
  5. Moto G100 (2025) Launched With Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, 7,000mAh Battery
  6. Oppo Reno 15, Reno 15 Pro Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  7. iQOO Z10R 5G With Dimensity 7360-Turbo Launched After Indian Variant Debuts
  8. Nothing Phone 3a Lite Tipped to Launch Soon in These Two Colourways
  9. Noise Master Buds Max Launched With Sound by Bose, ANC: See Price
  10. Researchers Say 'Pixnapping' Attacks on Android Can Steal 2FA Codes, Chats
#Latest Stories
  1. Aan Paavam Pollathatu OTT Release Details: Know When and Where to Watch Tamil Movie Online
  2. Mirage to Release on OTT Platforms Soon: Everything You Need to Know About This Malayalam Crime Thriller Film
  3. How To Train Your Dragon Now Streaming on OTT: Know When and Where to Watch the Live-Action Film Online
  4. Slack Integrates Natively Built Salesforce Interfaces Into Its Platform, Adds Agentic Capabilities
  5. iQOO Z10R 5G With Dimensity 7360-Turbo Launched Months After Indian Variant Debuts: Price, Specifications
  6. Samsung's One UI 8.5 Update Could Introduce a Network Battery Saver Feature: Report
  7. Moto G100 (2025) Launched With 7,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC: Price, Features
  8. Android Phones Susceptible to ‘Pixnapping’ Attack That Steals 2FA Codes, Messages and More, Researchers Say
  9. Income Tax Department Said to Target Over 400 Wealthy Binance Traders in Major Tax Evasion Crackdown
  10. Nintendo Switch 2 Port of Assassin's Creed Shadows Leaks on French Retailer's Website
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »