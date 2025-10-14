Slack, on Monday, announced a couple of new artificial intelligence (AI)-focused features to enable more agentic workflows. Calling itself an “agentic OS,” the company said that it is now integrating various Salesforce tools within its interface, allowing users to directly access their data and perform agentic tasks on Slack. Alongside, the company is also planning to release a custom application programming interface (API) for enterprise search that will let organisations securely search across all of their data via a single interface.

In a press release, the enterprise-focused communication and collaboration platform announced that it is bringing a fundamental shift to how people use Slack and Salesforce tools. The Salesforce-owned platform will now act as the conversational interface for its parent's several tools, including Sales, IT and HR, and Tableau. All of these are powered by Agentforce, enabling agentic actions directly in the platform.

The Sales experience will let users access AI agents to find insights, suggestions for next steps, and record updates of customer data. Similarly, the IT Service lets employees of an organisation get instant help for common requests, with AI agents resolving the issue. For more complex problems, the AI creates a channel to loop in the right people with all the relevant context.

Coming to the HR Service, AI agents can answer queries about company policies, file time-off requests, and check on employees' onboarding tasks. Similarly, with Tableau, agents can create live, interactive dashboards and analytics. All of this is conversationally enabled, meaning users do not have to get into the nitty-gritty of the underlying tech.

Apart from this, Slack is also planning to release a new custom API for enterprise search that will let businesses securely search across all of their organisation's data, including internal systems and on-premise software. The feature also brings several connectors to the tools that users generally use. Several third-party data hubs, such as Gmail, Outlook, Dropbox, and Notion, will be added soon.

The company says these features will turn Slack into a personal AI companion for employees, allowing them to gain insights from different software and data hubs. With the help of AI agents, Slackbots can also combine these siloed data into comprehensive reports, and then take actions on its basis.