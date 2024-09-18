Technology News
English Edition
Snapchat to Introduce AI-Powered Video Generation Tool for Creators, Improvements to My AI

The AI video tool will let users generate videos from text and image prompts.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 September 2024 15:25 IST
Snapchat to Introduce AI-Powered Video Generation Tool for Creators, Improvements to My AI

Photo Credit: Snap

Snapchat will add a watermark on every video generated using AI

Highlights
  • The new feature was announced at the Snap Partner Summit
  • The feature is dubbed Snap AI Video
  • Snapchat Memories will allow options for captions and lenses
Snapchat announced new artificial intelligence (AI) tools for users on Tuesday. The social media giant revealed during its 6th annual Snap Partner Summit that it is planning to introduce an AI video tool for those with a creator account. The AI tool will allow users to generate videos from text and image prompts. All videos generated using AI are said to be watermarked by the company to ensure that other users can differentiate real videos from AI-generated ones.

Snapchat Introduces AI Video Tool and Other AI Features

In a press release, the social media company detailed the new features. The AI Video tool is among the most exciting features announced during the event. Dubbed Snap AI Video, it will be available only to Creators on the platform. Notably, to become a Creator, users should have a public profile, must be active posters to their Stories and Spotlight as well as have a sizeable audience.

The feature appears to be similar to a typical AI video generator and can generate videos from text prompts. Snapchat said soon, creators will be able to generate videos from image prompts as well. The feature has been rolled out in beta on the web for a select group of creators.

A company spokesperson told TechCrunch that the AI feature is powered by Snap's in-house foundational video models. Once the feature becomes widely available, the company also plans to use icons and context cards to let users know when a Snap was made using AI. A specific watermark will remain visible even when the content is downloaded or shared.

The spokesperson also told the publication that the video models have been thoroughly tested and underwent safety evaluations to ensure they do not generate any harmful content.

Apart from this, Snapchat also released a new AI Lens that lets users appear as their elderly selves. Snapchat Memories, which is available to Snapchat+ subscribers will now support AI captions and Lenses. Further, My AI, the company's native chatbot, is also getting improvements and can perform several new tasks.

Snapchat says users can now solve more complex problems, interpret parking signs, translate menus in foreign languages, identify unique plants, and more with My AI. Finally, the company is also partnering with OpenAI to give developers access to multimodal large language models (LLMs) to let them create more Lenses that recognise objects and provide more context.

Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
