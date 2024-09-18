Amazfit T-Rex 3 was globally unveiled at IFA 2024 earlier this month. The smartwatch has now been introduced in India and is available for pre-orders. The Indian variant of the watch is similar to the global version. It comes with a 1.5-inch circular display with a stainless steel bezel and is claimed to offer up to 27 days of battery life. The T-Rex 3 is compatible with the Zepp App and comes with support for GPS connectivity along with OpenAI's GPT-4o AI assistant.

Amazfit T-Rex 3 Price in India, Availability

The Amazfit T-Rex 3 price in India is set at Rs. 19,999. It is now offered in a single Onyx colourway. The Lava shade of the smartwatch is teased to be available in the country from October this year. The watch is currently open for pre-orders via Amazon and the Amazfit India website. Deliveries will start September 27.

Amazfit T-Rex 3 Specifications, Features

The Amazfit T-Rex 3 sports a 1.5-inch AMOLED touchscreen with a 480 x 480 pixels resolution, 322ppi pixel density, 2,000 nits of peak brightness level, and Gorilla Glass protection. The smartwatch, which runs on ZeppOS 4, comes with 10 ATM water resistance and a military-grade build. It supports over 170 preset workout modes and is compatible with the Zepp App.

The newly launched Amazfit T-Rex 3 supports dual-band GPS with the ability to download offline maps and have directions displayed or read aloud via connected Bluetooth headphones. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.2. It is equipped with a BioTracker PPG biometric sensor which helps track heart rate, blood oxygen level and more. The watch comes with OpenAI's GPT-4o AI assistant as well.

Amazfit's T-Rex 3 is backed by a 700mAh battery and is claimed to offer a battery life of up to 27 days with typical usage. With heavy usage, the watch is said to offer up to 13 days of battery. Active GPS connectivity is said to lower the battery life of the smartwatch, whereas the GPS Accurate Mode is claimed to offer up to 42 hours. Meanwhile, the GPS Long Battery Life Mode and GPS Max Battery Life modes are said to provide usage time of up to 114 hours and 180 hours, respectively.

