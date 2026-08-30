How to Use Claude to Automatically Reply to Emails in Gmail

Answering emails can take up a lot of your workday, especially when dealing with routine questions, follow-ups and requests that do not require a long response. Fortunately, AI can come to your rescue. Claude, Anthropic's AI assistant, can connect directly to Gmail. The chatbot can analyse email threads, understand their context, and draft replies without requiring you to copy and paste messages into an AI chatbot. It can even send emails on your behalf, but it asks for your approval first by default. This is all made possible by Google Workspace connectors.

What Are Google Workspace Connectors and How Do They Work?

Anthropic says Google Workspace connectors allow Claude to connect directly to services such as Gmail, Google Calendar and Google Drive. Once the Google account is authenticated, the chatbot can retrieve relevant information from those services when you ask it to do something that requires access to them.

For Gmail, Claude can search and read emails, find information in threads, summarise conversations and use the information it finds to prepare responses. The Gmail connector can draft, send, reply to and forward emails as well.

This makes the workflow simpler. Instead of opening an email, copying its contents, asking Claude to write a response and then pasting that response back into Gmail, you can simply tell Claude what you want it to do in natural language.

For example, you can ask the AI chatbot to find the latest email from a particular person and reply to it while following specific instructions about tone or content.

There is, however, a caveat. The Gmail connector is currently available through Claude's paid plans, while Team and Enterprise users may need their organisation's administrator to enable connectors before they can authenticate their Google account.

How to Use Claude to Reply to Emails in Gmail

Step 1: Open Claude and look for the Connectors option. Click the (+)button and selecting Connectors. Find Gmail in the list and choose the option to connect it.

Step 2: Sign in with the Google account whose Gmail inbox you want Claude to access and grant the requested permissions.

Step 3: Open Claude's chat window and describe the message you want it to work with. The chatbot will search your Gmail and use the relevant email thread as context.

Step 4: Tell Claude what information the response should contain and how you want it to sound. You can also ask it to make the response more casual, formal, concise or detailed.

Step 5: Read through the proposed response. If the response looks correct, approve the action when Claude asks for confirmation. Claude will then send the reply through Gmail.

Things to Keep in Mind

Anthropic warns that connected data should be treated carefully. Email content, especially from unknown senders, can contain instructions designed to manipulate an AI system, commonly referred to as prompt injection.

There are also some limitations. Gmail attachments are not directly accessible through the connectors. While Claude can access attachment metadata, the attachment content cannot be read through Gmail. Some advanced Gmail filters may also not be supported. Anthropic also says performance can vary with large mailboxes.

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