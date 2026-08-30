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How to Use Claude to Automatically Reply to Emails in Gmail: A Step-by-Step Guide

Claude can analyse Gmail threads, understand their context, and draft replies on your behalf. Here's how to do so.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 30 August 2026 08:01 IST
How to Use Claude to Automatically Reply to Emails in Gmail: A Step-by-Step Guide

Photo Credit: Anthropic

How to Use Claude to Automatically Reply to Emails in Gmail

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Highlights
  • Claude integrates directly with Gmail via Workspace connectors
  • Users can draft and send emails using natural language commands
  • Approval is required before the AI can send any drafted messages
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Answering emails can take up a lot of your workday, especially when dealing with routine questions, follow-ups and requests that do not require a long response. Fortunately, AI can come to your rescue. Claude, Anthropic's AI assistant, can connect directly to Gmail. The chatbot can analyse email threads, understand their context, and draft replies without requiring you to copy and paste messages into an AI chatbot. It can even send emails on your behalf, but it asks for your approval first by default. This is all made possible by Google Workspace connectors.

What Are Google Workspace Connectors and How Do They Work?

Anthropic says Google Workspace connectors allow Claude to connect directly to services such as Gmail, Google Calendar and Google Drive. Once the Google account is authenticated, the chatbot can retrieve relevant information from those services when you ask it to do something that requires access to them.

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For Gmail, Claude can search and read emails, find information in threads, summarise conversations and use the information it finds to prepare responses. The Gmail connector can draft, send, reply to and forward emails as well.

This makes the workflow simpler. Instead of opening an email, copying its contents, asking Claude to write a response and then pasting that response back into Gmail, you can simply tell Claude what you want it to do in natural language.

For example, you can ask the AI chatbot to find the latest email from a particular person and reply to it while following specific instructions about tone or content.

There is, however, a caveat. The Gmail connector is currently available through Claude's paid plans, while Team and Enterprise users may need their organisation's administrator to enable connectors before they can authenticate their Google account.

How to Use Claude to Reply to Emails in Gmail

Step 1: Open Claude and look for the Connectors option. Click the (+)button and selecting Connectors. Find Gmail in the list and choose the option to connect it.

Step 2: Sign in with the Google account whose Gmail inbox you want Claude to access and grant the requested permissions.

Step 3: Open Claude's chat window and describe the message you want it to work with. The chatbot will search your Gmail and use the relevant email thread as context.

Step 4: Tell Claude what information the response should contain and how you want it to sound. You can also ask it to make the response more casual, formal, concise or detailed.

Step 5: Read through the proposed response. If the response looks correct, approve the action when Claude asks for confirmation. Claude will then send the reply through Gmail.

Things to Keep in Mind

Anthropic warns that connected data should be treated carefully. Email content, especially from unknown senders, can contain instructions designed to manipulate an AI system, commonly referred to as prompt injection.

There are also some limitations. Gmail attachments are not directly accessible through the connectors. While Claude can access attachment metadata, the attachment content cannot be read through Gmail. Some advanced Gmail filters may also not be supported. Anthropic also says performance can vary with large mailboxes.

FAQs

Can Claude automatically reply to Gmail emails?

Yes. Claude's Gmail connector can now draft, reply to and send emails. By default, however, Claude asks for your approval before sending a message. Team and Enterprise administrators can control approval settings for their organisations.

Can Claude read my Gmail emails?

Yes. After you authenticate your Google account and connect Gmail, Claude can search and read emails and use relevant threads to answer your requests or prepare replies.

Does Claude send emails without asking for permission?

Not by default. Claude's default setting requires approval before an email is sent. Some Team and Enterprise configurations can allow actions to run without asking for approval each time.

Is it safe to let Claude reply to emails automatically?

Anthropic itself warns that it is best to keep human approval enabled, particularly for important or external emails. Email content can contain malicious or misleading instructions intended to influence an AI agent, so reviewing the response and recipient before sending is recommended.

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Further reading: Claude, Anthropic, Claude AI
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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