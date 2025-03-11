Technology News
Sudowrite Launches Muse AI Model That Can Generate Narrative-Driven Fiction

Sudowrite offers a limited number of free credits to users, after which they would need to purchase a membership.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 March 2025 17:09 IST
Photo Credit: Sudowrite

Sudowrite’s monthly subscriptions start at $10 (roughly Rs. 870)

Highlights
  • Muse is essentially a small language model that excels at a single task
  • The company removed clichés from output during the AI model’s training
  • Muse can write about emotions such as violence and adult themes
Sudowrite, a Los Angeles-based AI startup, launched a new fiction-writing artificial intelligence (AI) model last week. Dubbed Muse, the AI model is built with a single function of generating creative writing pieces focused on fiction. The new model will be offered on the Sudowrite platform, which also offers several other writing-focused AI models. The startup claims that the model was specifically trained to remove clichés from the output to ensure that every generation is a unique prose. Sudowrite also offers free credits to users to try out the AI model.

Sudowrite Introduces Muse AI Model

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Sudowrite's Founder James Yu announced the launch of the Muse AI model. He highlighted that the model was in the testing phase for the last few months. The company claimed to have Muse with “hundreds of authors” to ensure the high-quality of output. The model's writing samples can be found on this web page.

While generative AI models are capable of creative writing, they come with certain limitations. AI models are prone to generating clichés, constructing monotonous sentences, and following a templatised plot structure.

Yu claimed that the Muse AI model solves these challenges by focusing on a single vertical of fiction writing. Since the model does not try to do everything, it was able to specialise in creative writing with specific training processes. The model's support page claims, “Muse is the most unfiltered model on Sudowrite, and embraces the full range of human experience, including violence, and adult themes.”

To use Muse, users can go to Sudowrite's AI platform, tap on Write, and navigate to Write Settings. Here, they can pick Muse from the Prose Mode dropdown menu. Muse is also the default model for Write, Draft, and Expand modes. The company claims the model offers a high level of creativity and prompt adherence. Notably, Sudowrite also offers several third-party AI models such as Claude 3.5 Sonnet, GPT-4o, and DeepSeek-R1.

The Muse AI model can be used to generate a prose from scratch, rewriting an existing draft in a certain tone, style or structure, describing a word or phrase in unique ways, or to brainstorm plot points and character names.

Once a user registers on the platform, they are given 10,000 free credits. Gadgets 360 staff members tested the platform and found that generating a prose with 75-100 words uses up 25 credits. After the one-time credits are used up, users will have to purchase a subscription that starts at $10 (roughly Rs. 870). This subscription offers 2,25,000 monthly credits. The most expensive subscription costs $44 (roughly Rs. 3,830) a month and provides two million monthly credits.

