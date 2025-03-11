Technology News
Apple Discontinues M3-Powered MacBook Air, M2-Powered iPad Air and Other Devices

The 11th generation iPad (2025) becomes the entry-level model in Apple's iPad lineup with starting price of Rs. 44,900.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 March 2025 17:04 IST
Apple Discontinues M3-Powered MacBook Air, M2-Powered iPad Air and Other Devices

Apple has replaced the iPad (2022) with an A16 Bionic chip-powered iPad (2025)

Highlights
  • Apple discontinues 2024 MacBook Air and iPad Air models
  • The 10th-gen iPad (2022) has also been delisted from the website
  • Discontinued products may still be available via third-party sellers
Apple has discontinued several iPad and Mac models following the launch of the MacBook Air (2025), iPad Air (2025), and other M4 SoC-powered products last week. Popular models such as the MacBook Air (2024), iPad Air (2024), and the 10th generation iPad (2022) have been phased out to make room for the newer models. The Cupertino-based company also appears to have removed the Mac Studio (M2 Max, 2023) and (M2 Ultra, 2023) from its website following the launch of the new model which can be purchased with an M4 Max or the newly launched M3 Ultra SoCs.

Apple Discontinues Older Products

Soon after the launch of the MacBook Air (2025), iPad Air (2025), 11th generation iPad (2025), Mac Studio (M3 Ultra, 2025), and (M4 Max, 2025), the older iPad and Mac models seem to have been delisted from Apple's official website. This includes MacBook Air (2024), iPad Air (2024), the 10th generation iPad (2022), Mac Studio (M2 Max, 2023), and (M2 Ultra, 2023).

The 10th generation iPad (2022) debuted in 2022 as the entry-level model in the Cupertino-based technology company's iPad lineup with starting price of Rs. 44,900 for the base 64GB model with Wi-Fi connectivity. Meanwhile, Apple refreshed the MacBook Air and the iPad Air last year with new SoCs, but they have been delisted too.

While these models are still available for purchase through offline and online third-party retailers like Flipkart and Amazon or refurbished stores in India, their stocks are expected to disappear soon since production of new units isn't taking place anymore. Thus, buyers looking to purchase these products may only have a limited time to do so.

This builds upon the recent discontinuation of older iPhone models such as the iPhone SE (2022), iPhone 14, and iPhone 14 Plus following the debut of the iPhone 16e last month. It becomes the entry point in Apple's smartphone lineup, priced at Rs. 59,900 for the base 128GB storage model.

Apple iPad Air 11-inch (2025) Wi-Fi

Apple iPad Air 11-inch (2025) Wi-Fi

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 11.00-inch
Processor Apple M3
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Resolution 2360x1640 pixels
RAM 8GB
OS iPadOS 18
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 12-megapixel
Apple iPad (2022) Wi-Fi + Cellular

Apple iPad (2022) Wi-Fi + Cellular

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium build quality, USB Type-C port
  • Large Display
  • Smooth performance
  • Feature-rich software
  • Excellent front camera
  • Good battery life
  • 20W charger in the box
  • Bad
  • No support for Apple Pencil (2nd gen)
  • Slow data transfer speeds
  • Display could have been brighter for outdoor use
  • Pricing on the higher side
Read detailed Apple iPad (2022) Wi-Fi + Cellular review
Display 10.90-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Resolution 2360x1640 pixels
OS iPadOS 16
Storage 64GB
Rear Camera 12-megapixel
Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M4, 2025) Laptop

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M4, 2025) Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 13.60-inch
Display resolution 2560x1664 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Apple M4
RAM 16GB
OS macOS
Hard disk No
SSD 256GB
Weight 1.24 kg
Apple iPad (2025) Wi-Fi

Apple iPad (2025) Wi-Fi

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 11.00-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Resolution 2360x1640 pixels
OS iPadOS 18
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 12-megapixel
iPad Air 2025, iPad Air 2024, iPad 2025, iPad 2022, Mac Studio 2025, Mac Studio 2023, Apple, M4 MacBook
Apple Discontinues M3-Powered MacBook Air, M2-Powered iPad Air and Other Devices
