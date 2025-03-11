Apple has discontinued several iPad and Mac models following the launch of the MacBook Air (2025), iPad Air (2025), and other M4 SoC-powered products last week. Popular models such as the MacBook Air (2024), iPad Air (2024), and the 10th generation iPad (2022) have been phased out to make room for the newer models. The Cupertino-based company also appears to have removed the Mac Studio (M2 Max, 2023) and (M2 Ultra, 2023) from its website following the launch of the new model which can be purchased with an M4 Max or the newly launched M3 Ultra SoCs.

Apple Discontinues Older Products

Soon after the launch of the MacBook Air (2025), iPad Air (2025), 11th generation iPad (2025), Mac Studio (M3 Ultra, 2025), and (M4 Max, 2025), the older iPad and Mac models seem to have been delisted from Apple's official website. This includes MacBook Air (2024), iPad Air (2024), the 10th generation iPad (2022), Mac Studio (M2 Max, 2023), and (M2 Ultra, 2023).

The 10th generation iPad (2022) debuted in 2022 as the entry-level model in the Cupertino-based technology company's iPad lineup with starting price of Rs. 44,900 for the base 64GB model with Wi-Fi connectivity. Meanwhile, Apple refreshed the MacBook Air and the iPad Air last year with new SoCs, but they have been delisted too.

While these models are still available for purchase through offline and online third-party retailers like Flipkart and Amazon or refurbished stores in India, their stocks are expected to disappear soon since production of new units isn't taking place anymore. Thus, buyers looking to purchase these products may only have a limited time to do so.

This builds upon the recent discontinuation of older iPhone models such as the iPhone SE (2022), iPhone 14, and iPhone 14 Plus following the debut of the iPhone 16e last month. It becomes the entry point in Apple's smartphone lineup, priced at Rs. 59,900 for the base 128GB storage model.