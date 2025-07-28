Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Tencent’s Hunyuan Team Releases Open Source Hunyuan3D World Model 1.0, Can Generate Explorable 3D Worlds

Tencent’s Hunyuan Team Releases Open-Source Hunyuan3D World Model 1.0, Can Generate Explorable 3D Worlds

Tencent’s Hunyuan team says the new AI model has use cases in game development, digital content creation, and VR.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 July 2025 17:27 IST
Tencent’s Hunyuan Team Releases Open-Source Hunyuan3D World Model 1.0, Can Generate Explorable 3D Worlds

Photo Credit: Reuters

The open-source version of the Hunyuan3D World 1.0 is based on Flux

Highlights
  • The Hunyuan3D World Model 1.0 supports both text and image as input
  • Hunyuan’s AI model can generate 360-degree 3D worlds
  • The LLM can be used for both academic and commercial usage
Advertisement

Tencent's Hunyuan team released a new artificial intelligence (AI) model on Sunday, which can generate three-dimensional (3D) worlds. Dubbed Hunyuan 3D World Model 1.0, it is an open-source model that supports both text and images as input. The model can generate 360-degree world views which are both explorable and interactive. Once generated, users can also traverse these worlds as playable assets. The Chinese tech conglomerate says the model can assist in video game development, virtual reality, and digital content creation.

Tencent's Hunyuan 3D World Model 1.0 Is Built On New Framework

World generation models are one of the niche areas of generative AI, and they focus on the system's capability of creating geometric consistency, rendering efficiency, and visual diversity of worlds. These generated environments can then be used in diverse scenarios, ranging from creating video games to training robots virtually.

Tencent's Hunyuan 3D World Model is currently available to download via the company's GitHub and Hugging Face listings. The model is being made available with a permissive “tencent-hunyuanworld-1.0-community” licence which allows both academic and commercial usage. Individuals who just want to test the model and not run it locally can go to Tencent's platform and begin generating.

On the project page, the company says existing world generation approaches either focus on video-based methods or 3D-based methods. While the former provides strong visual diversity, the latter provides 3D consistency and efficiency in rendering. However, none of these approaches offers both, the team stated. To solve this problem, Hunyuan's team created a new framework.

This framework uses a semantically layered 3D mesh representation that can project panoramic images as 360-degree world proxies. These proxies are then decomposed and reconstructed to create the different worlds. Researchers used this framework as the foundation to train the model to generate coherent, explorable, and interactive 3D worlds.

Hunyuan's team said that the open-source version of the AI model is based on Flux's image generator; however, it can also be adapted to other models such as Hunyuan Image, Kontext, Stable Diffusion, and more. The company did not specify if the model will be available via application programming interfaces (APIs).

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Tencent, Hunyuan, AI, Artificial Intelligence, AI Model, LLM, Open Source
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Vodafone Idea (Vi) Non-Stop Hero Recharge Plans Now Available in Mumbai, Maharashtra & Goa Circles: Benefits
Step Into Wellness With Samsung: Join Walk-a-Thon India Challenge

Related Stories

Tencent’s Hunyuan Team Releases Open-Source Hunyuan3D World Model 1.0, Can Generate Explorable 3D Worlds
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 14 SE 5G Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera
  2. OnePlus Open Gets Gets Latest OxygenOS Update in India With New Features
  3. OnePlus Buds 4 Review: The New Standard for Value ANC Earbuds
  4. Oppo K13 Turbo Series Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  5. Vivo Y400 Key Specifications Confirmed; to Launch on This Date
  6. Vivo T4R 5G Price Range and Key Features Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  7. Xiaomi 16 Ultra Teased; Could Launch Earlier Than Expected
  8. iPhone 17 Pro Series Tipped to Come With These Three Camera Upgrades
#Latest Stories
  1. Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection's Leaked Release Date Points to September Launch
  2. Primebook 2 Neo With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC to Launch in India on July 31; Price, Specifications Teased
  3. Perplexity’s macOS App Gets Support for Anthropic’s MCP for System Tasks: Here's How to Use It
  4. iPhone 16e Price in India Discounted on Vijay Sales, Amazon and Others: Check Offer
  5. iQOO Z10 Turbo+ Design Teased Ahead of Launch; Pre-Reservations Begin
  6. OnePlus Open Gets New OxygenOS 15 Update in India With New Features and Latest Security Patch
  7. Vivo Y31 5G Budget Smartphone Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  8. Tencent’s Hunyuan Team Releases Open-Source Hunyuan3D World Model 1.0, Can Generate Explorable 3D Worlds
  9. Vodafone Idea (Vi) Non-Stop Hero Recharge Plans Now Available in Mumbai, Maharashtra & Goa Circles: Benefits
  10. Vivo Y400 Launch Date Teased; to Feature 6,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »