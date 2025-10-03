Ubisoft has launched its new subsidiary that will handle the company's three biggest franchises. The newly formed "creative house”, which was announced in May, is called Vantage Studios, the company said Wednesday. Tencent-backed Vantage Studios will be responsible for Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, and Rainbow Six franchises and will be led by co-CEOs, Christophe Derennes and Charlie Guillemot.

Vantage Studios Launched

The French company announced the studio's launch on its website and said it would lead development on the three IPs. “... Vantage Studios will take on development and expansion of these brands, building on the foundation of Ubisoft's experience and expertise, sharing services and technical resources, all while giving developers more hands-on control over the games they are building,” Ubisoft said in its announcement.

Vantage Studios staff includes teams working on Rainbow Six, Assassin's Creed, and Far Cry franchises across Ubisoft's studios in Montréal, Quebec, Sherbrooke, Saguenay, Barcelona, and Sofia. Ubisoft also said it planned to set up more creative houses to club its franchises, bringing a shared and streamlined development process.

Tencent Investment

The subsidiary, first announced on March 27, days after the launch of Assassin's Creed Shadows, is backed by a €1.16 billion (roughly Rs. 10,694 crore) investment from Tencent. The Chinese conglomerate holds approximately 25 percent stake in the new unit. Vantage, however, is exclusively controlled and consolidated by Ubisoft.

In July, Ubisoft announced it was appointing Christophe Derennes and Charlie Guillemot as co-CEOs of the subsidiary. Derennes co-founded Ubisoft Montreal in 1997 and was Ubisoft's managing director for the North American region. Guillemot, the son of Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot, has previously worked at Owlient, a Ubisoft-owned mobile and web games developer.

Ubisoft's attempt to streamline development on its most lucrative franchises comes after a difficult 2024, that saw the company's share price fall 40 percent after a string of misfiring releases. Ubisoft has since shuttered some of its studios, laid off staff, and cancelled several projects.