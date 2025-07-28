Technology News
Vodafone Idea (Vi) Non-Stop Hero Recharge Plans Now Available in Mumbai, Maharashtra & Goa Circles: Benefits

Vodafone Idea’s (Vi) Non-Stop Hero recharge plans were earlier only available in nine circles. The plans range from Rs. 398 to Rs. 1,180.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 July 2025 16:20 IST
Photo Credit: Vi

Vodafone Idea's Non-Stop Hero recharge plans start at Rs. 398

Highlights
  • Vi’s Non-Stop Hero plans were only available in nine circles
  • Vi is currently offering only three plans in the new circles
  • The company offers unlimited calling with these plans
Vodafone Idea (Vi), India's third-largest Telecom Service Provider (TSP), has started offering its Non-Stop Hero recharge plans in two new circles in western India. These prepaid plans range from Rs. 398 to Rs. 1,180, offering unlimited calling and data. Out of the total nine prepaid plans that are offered to subscribers in other circles, the TSP is only offering three plans as part of the Non-Stop Hero range. Vi launched the Non-Stop Hero plans on March 10 in initially nine circles. However, this has changed now.

Vi Non-Stop Hero Recharge Plans: Benefits

Vi's Non-Stop Hero prepaid plans are now available to its subscribers in Mumbai and Maharashtra & Goa circles, offering them three recharge options ranging from Rs. 398 to Rs. 1,180. There are three recharge options available in each of these circles, with unlimited 5G data and unlimited voice calling being common to all.

In the Mumbai circle, the cheapest Vi Non-Stop Hero recharge plan costs Rs. 450, which has a validity of 28 days, and offers unlimited voice calling, unlimited data, and a 100 SMS messages per day quota. After a subscriber exhausts their per-day SMS quota, they will be charged Re. 1 for local and Rs. 1.5 for STD messages. The Rs. 790 recharge plan has the calling and data benefits. However, they get a 101 SMS messages per day quota, with a validity of 56 days. The Rs. 1,180 recharge plan has a validity of 84 days and offers a 102 SMS per day quota.

vi non stop hero mumbai Vi

Vi brings three Non-Stop Hero recharge plans to the Mumbai circle
Photo Credit: Vi

 

In the Maharashtra & Goa circle, the TSP, as part of its Non-Stop Hero plans, offers the same benefits but at a slightly lower price point. The cheapest plan that Vi offers costs Rs. 398, which has a validity of 28 days, and offers unlimited calling, unlimited 5G data, and a 100 SMS per day quota. The Rs. 698 and Rs. 1,048 recharge plans come with the same benefits as the cheapest one, but have varying validity of 56 and 84 days, respectively.

vi non stop hero mh goa Vi

Vi's Non-Stop Hero recharge plans in the Maharashtra & Goa circle are relatively cheaper
Photo Credit: Vi

 

On March 10, Vi launched its Non-Stop Hero recharge plans in nine circles - Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Jammu & Kashmir, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, North East, Assam, Chennai, and Tamil Nadu. The recharge plans start at Rs. 365, which comes with a 28–day validity and offers “Truly” unlimited voice calls, unlimited data, and a 100 SMS messages per day quota. The most expensive recharge plan in the range costs Rs. 1,599, which has a validity of 84 Days, and offers truly unlimited calls, unlimited data, a 100 SMS messages per day quota, and a basic subscription to Netflix for TV and phones.

Comments

