Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Runway Unveils Aleph Video to Video AI Model That Can Be Used for Post Production

Runway Unveils Aleph Video-to-Video AI Model That Can Be Used for Post-Production

Runway says Aleph can perform a wide range of edits on an input video, including adding, removing, and transforming objects.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 July 2025 14:27 IST
Runway Unveils Aleph Video-to-Video AI Model That Can Be Used for Post-Production

Photo Credit: Runway

Runway said the AI model will also be made available to all users in the coming weeks

Highlights
  • Aleph can also generate new angles and the next frames of a scene
  • Runway’s new model can also change environments and the time of day
  • The firm will first release Aleph to its enterprise and creative users
Advertisement

Runway released a new artificial intelligence (AI) video generation model on Friday that can edit elements in other input videos. Dubbed Aleph (the first letter of the Hebrew alphabet), the video-to-video AI model can perform a wide range of edits on the input, including adding, removing, and transforming objects; adding new angles and next frames; changing the environment, seasons, and the time of the day; and transforming the style. The New York City-based AI firm said that the video model will soon be rolled out to its enterprise and creative customers and the platform's users.

Runway's Aleph AI Model Can Edit Videos

AI video generation models have come a long way. We have moved from generating a couple of seconds of an animated scene to generating a full-fledged video with narrative and even audio. Runway has been at the forefront of this innovation with its video generation tools, which are now being used by production houses such as Netflix, Amazon, and Walt Disney.

Now, the AI company has released a new model called Aleph, which can edit input videos. It is a video-to-video model that can manipulate and generate a wide range of elements. In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the company called it a state-of-the-art (SOTA) in-context video model that can transform an input video with simple descriptive prompts.

In a blog post, the AI firm also showcased some of the capabilities Aleph will offer when it becomes available. Runway has said that the model will first be provided to its enterprise and creative customers, and then, in the coming weeks, it will be released broadly to all its users. However, the phrasing does not clarify whether users on the free tier will also get access to the model, or if it will be reserved for the paid subscribers.

Coming to its capabilities, Aleph can take an input video and generate new angles and views of the same scene. Users can request a reverse low shot, an extreme close-up from the right side, or a wide shot of the entire stage. It is also capable of using the input video as a reference and generating the next frames of the video based on prompts.

One of the most impressive abilities of the AI video model is to transform environments, locations, seasons, and the time of day. This means users can upload a video of a park on a sunny morning, and the AI model can add rain, sandstorm, snowfall effects, or even make it look like the night-time. These changes are made while keeping all the other elements of the video as they are.

Aleph can also add objects to the video, remove things like reflections and buildings, change objects and materials entirely, change the appearance of a character, and recolour objects. Additionally, Runway claims the AI model can also take a particular motion of a video (think a flying drone sequence) and apply it to a different setting.

Currently, Runway has not shared any technical details about the AI model, such as the supported length of the input video, supported aspect ratios, application programming interface (API) charges, etc. These will likely be shared when the company officially releases the model.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Runway, AI Video, AI, Artificial Intelligence, AI Model, LLM
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Redmi Note 14 SE 5G Launched in India With MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra SoC, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera

Related Stories

Runway Unveils Aleph Video-to-Video AI Model That Can Be Used for Post-Production
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 14 SE 5G Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera
  2. OnePlus Open Gets Gets Latest OxygenOS Update in India With New Features
  3. OnePlus Buds 4 Review: The New Standard for Value ANC Earbuds
  4. Oppo K13 Turbo Series Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  5. Vivo Y400 Key Specifications Confirmed; to Launch on This Date
  6. Vivo T4R 5G Price Range and Key Features Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  7. Xiaomi 16 Ultra Teased; Could Launch Earlier Than Expected
  8. iPhone 17 Pro Series Tipped to Come With These Three Camera Upgrades
#Latest Stories
  1. Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection's Leaked Release Date Points to September Launch
  2. Primebook 2 Neo With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC to Launch in India on July 31; Price, Specifications Teased
  3. Perplexity’s macOS App Gets Support for Anthropic’s MCP for System Tasks: Here's How to Use It
  4. iPhone 16e Price in India Discounted on Vijay Sales, Amazon and Others: Check Offer
  5. iQOO Z10 Turbo+ Design Teased Ahead of Launch; Pre-Reservations Begin
  6. OnePlus Open Gets New OxygenOS 15 Update in India With New Features and Latest Security Patch
  7. Vivo Y31 5G Budget Smartphone Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  8. Tencent’s Hunyuan Team Releases Open-Source Hunyuan3D World Model 1.0, Can Generate Explorable 3D Worlds
  9. Vodafone Idea (Vi) Non-Stop Hero Recharge Plans Now Available in Mumbai, Maharashtra & Goa Circles: Benefits
  10. Vivo Y400 Launch Date Teased; to Feature 6,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »