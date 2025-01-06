Timekettle launched the W4 Pro AI Interpreter earbuds this week at the Consumer Electronic Show (CES) 2025 in Las Vegas. The AI-powered earbuds feature an open-ear design and can translate real-time on-call audio in 40 languages and 93 accents. The earbuds are capable of two-way real-time language translation without requiring any manual input or prompts. Additionally, the company also allows users to personalise the translation by adding specific translations to specific words. Timekettle has also announced a new operating system dubbed Babel OS for the device.

Timekettle W4 Pro AI Interpreter Earbuds Price and Availability

The Timekettle W4 Pro AI Interpreter earbuds price is set at $449 (roughly Rs. 38,500). It is available in the sole black colour option. The device went on sale on Sunday and now can be ordered freely on its website. The W4 Pro can also be ordered from any country globally, but shipping charges will apply.

Timekettle W4 Pro AI Interpreter Earbuds Features and Specifications

As per the official website, the earbuds have an open-ear design with 80.1x57.7x25.4mm dimensions. It uses an on-device AI to offer real-time on-call audio translation to users. This feature works when the user is on a voice call, video call, and in an online meeting with multiple participants.

The Timekettle W4 Pro AI Interpreter can translate calls into 40 different languages. Some of these languages include Arabic, Bulgarian, Chinese / Croatian, Dutch, English, French, German, Greek, Hindi, Indonesian, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Russian, Spanish, Tamil, Telugu, Turkish, Urdu, and Vietnamese. Additionally, the earbuds can also distinguish between 93 accents.

As per the company, the translation feature does not require any manual activation and the AI can automatically recognise audio in a foreign language and can begin translating it. The translated audio is said to be louder than the speech in the original language. Additionally, the headphones are also claimed to create a text summary of the conversation to let users revisit it later. Further, users can also compare the original speech and translation later.

The earbuds come in a charging case with an 800mAh battery and USB Type-C charging solution. The earbuds are claimed to offer six hours of translation period on a single charge and are said to take one hour for full charging.