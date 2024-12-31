OnePlus Watch 3 Pro, Oppo Watch X2 Series Monikers Surface Online

OnePlus Watch 3 is expected to launch soon as a successor to the OnePlus Watch 2, which was introduced at MWC 2024 in February. Recent reports have suggested several key features of the purported smartwatch, however, a new report suggests that it may now be joined by a Pro variant. As per the report, the OnePlus Watch 3 Pro moniker was spotted in the source code of a companion app for OnePlus and Oppo wearables. Meanwhile, Oppo Watch X2 series monikers were also reportedly spotted in the same code.

OnePlus Watch 3 Pro, Oppo Watch X2 Series Monikers

According to an Android Authority report, new OnePlus and Oppo smartwatches with the model number WWE251 were spotted on the OHealth app's code. OnePlus Watch 3 Pro and Watch 3 monikers were listed with the OPWWE251 number, while the Oppo Watch X2, Watch X2 46mm and Watch X2 Pro variants appeared with the number OWWE251. This suggests that the Oppo Watch X2 wearables could be rebranded versions of the OnePlus Watch 3 models.

Leaked details about the OnePlus Watch 3 had surfaced online recently. However, this is the first time the OnePlus Watch 3 Pro and the Oppo Watch X2 series monikers have been spotted. Notably, the existing Oppo Watch X smartwatch is a remodelled version of the OnePlus Watch 2. It was launched in Malaysia in March, following OnePlus Watch 2's announcement in February.

Earlier this month, a OnePlus smartwatch with the model number OPWWE251 was spotted on the FCC database. It is said to measure 46.6 x 47.6 x 11.75mm in size. The listing suggests that the watch could carry a 631mAh-rated battery with a 648mAh typical value. The listed watch is expected to be one of the OnePlus Watch 3 models.

A previous leak claimed that the OnePlus Watch 3 will likely get a rotating crown and an upgraded heart rate sensor suite. It is expected to include an electrocardiogram (ECG) feature, which may help users monitor irregular heart rhythms. It may launch with an LTE variant and be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 SoC. The watch is tipped to run on Watch OS 5 alongside RTOS.