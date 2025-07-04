Technology News
Madras Matinee Now Available for Streaming on Multiple OTT Platforms

Madras Matinee is a Tamil family drama starring Sathyaraj and Kaali Venkat that revolves around an aging sci-fi writer, who decides to write about a common man.

Updated: 5 July 2025 11:21 IST
Photo Credit: SunNXT

The movie recently hit the theatres on June 6th, 2025

  • Madras Matinee is a Tamil family drama movie
  • The movie explores the real-life struggles of a lower-middle-class family
  • Streaming now on Prime Video, SunNXT, and TentKotta
Madras Matinee is a recently released Tamil film that has been written and directed by Karthikeyan Mani. The movie revolves around an aging sci-fi writer who is challenged to write about a common man. Stepping into the challenge, he then perceives life with the eyes of an ordinary tuk-tuk driver. That's when the journey to self-discovery and realization begins. The movie is light-hearted but full of emotions. It is finally streaming on multiple OTT platforms for the viewers who missed their chance in the theatres.

When and Where to Watch Madras Matinee

This movie is currently streaming on Prime Video, SunNXT, and TentKotta. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch the movie, irrespective of the OTT platform.

Official Trailer and Plot of Madras Matinee

Madras Matinee is a Tamil family drama that follows an aging sci-fi writer named Jyoti Ramayya, portrayed by Sathyaraj, who decides to write about a common man when urged by his caretaker. He, then, decides to step into the shoes of a tuktuk driver, named Kannan, played by Kaali Venkat, and commences to write his story. That's when the journey begins. The movie explores the struggles of a lower-middle-class family and how life is both good and harsh with them. Also, this movie feels like a tribute to the breadwinners of the family who, without any hesitation, keep up their smiles in tough times.

Cast and Crew of Madras Matinee

Madras Matinee has been written and directed by Karthikeyan Mani. The film features Sathyaraj and Kaali Venkat in the key roles, wherein, they are supported by other stars like Roshini Haripriyan, Shelly Kishore, Vishva, George Maryan, and more. The music has been composed by K.C. Balasarangan, whereas the cinematography has been done by Anand G.K. The editor of Madras Matinee is Satheesh Kumar Samuski.

Reception of Madras Matinee

The movie recently hit the theatres on June 6th, 2025, where it received an overwhelming response from both the audience and the critics. The IMDb rating of the movie is 8.9/10.

 

