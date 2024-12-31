Technology News
OnePlus Watch 3 Could Offer ECG, 60-Second Checkup Features via OHealth App

Watch 3's ECG feature could be able to detect atrial fibrillation (AFib) and more.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 31 December 2024 19:33 IST
OnePlus Watch 3 Could Offer ECG, 60-Second Checkup Features via OHealth App

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OHealth app said to get a Health tab with Health Insights and Health journey features

  • OnePlus Watch 3 is expected to launch alongside the OnePlus 13
  • OHealth app update indicates addition of ECG functionality
  • It could include wrist temperature tracking
OnePlus Watch 2 was launched in February this year, and rumours about its successor are doing rounds on the Web. Most recently, a report has surfaced online suggesting new health features that are likely coming to the OnePlus Watch 3. Evidence of the features were reportedly spotted on the latest version of OHealth app. The upcoming OnePlus Watch 3 is expected to be introduced during the global unveiling of the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R.

The addition of new health features on the OnePlus Watch 3 was discovered by Android Authority via an APK teardown of the latest version 4.30.11_e27d199_241122 of the OHealth app. The upcoming wearable will reportedly have an ECG. The publication shared screenshots of the feature showing that it can detect conditions like atrial fibrillation (AFib), frequent PVCs, high or low heart rates, and more. The paired phone may need specific requirements to use this feature but it can be also accessible directly on the watch.

As per the report, the latest app also indicates a Wrist Temperature function. To access this feature, users may need to establish a baseline temperature by sleeping with the watch for at least five days and with at least one sleep session lasting four or more hours.

The OnePlus Watch 3 series is also said to get a 60-second Checkup feature. This functionality keeps track of heart health, blood vessel elasticity, and sleep snoring using seven health indicators including blood oxygen levels, ECG measurements, sleep, vascular age, and more. Further, the OHealth app will reportedly get a Health tab that hosts Health Insights and Health journey features.

OnePlus Watch 3 Specifications (Leaked)

Recent leaks have suggested that the OnePlus Watch 3 will launch in global markets alongside the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R. It could run on Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 SoC paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. The watch is expected to pack a 631mAh-rated battery, which may have a typical value of 648mAh. 

Additionally, a recent report has hinted that the OnePlus Watch 3 could also get a Pro variant. 

 

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OnePlus Watch 3, OnePlus Watch 2
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats.
  1. BSNL Introduces New Prepaid Recharge Plans With Unlimited Calling, Data
  2. Best Gaming Laptops of 2024
  3. Huawei Watch GT 5 Pro With IP69K Rating Launched in India: See Price
  4. Poco X7 5G Series Design Teased; Poco X7 Pro Chipset Confirmed
  5. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra May Come With Car Crash Detection Capability
  6. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Might Offer Free Gemini Advanced Subscriptions
  7. You Can Now Watch Apple TV+ for Free Between January 4-5
  8. Nintendo Switch 2 Tipped to Release on This Date
  9. Vivo Y200+ With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Debuts: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Poco X7 5G Series Design Teased; Poco X7 Pro to Get MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Ultra SoC
  2. OnePlus Watch 3 Could Offer ECG, 60-Second Checkup Features via OHealth App
  3. RBI Shares Observations Around Tokenisation, Crypto in Financial Stability Report 2024
  4. Vivo X200 Ultra Tipped to Get Triple Rear Camera Unit With 200-Megapixel Sensor
  5. OnePlus Watch 3 Pro, Oppo Watch X2 Series Monikers Surface Online
  6. Vivo Said to Launch Mixed Reality Headset in 2025 to Compete With Apple Vision Pro
  7. Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, Galaxy Z Flip FE Allegedly Spotted in GSMA Database
  8. ISRO Successfully Launches Two SpaDeX Satellites, Completes Space Docking Test Flight
  9. Redmi Turbo 4 Battery, Build Details Revealed Ahead of January 2 Launch
  10. AgiBot Robotics Firm Open Sources Massive Dataset to Train Humanoid Robots
