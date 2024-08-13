Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Meta and Universal Music Group Expand Licensing Agreement, Focus on AI Generated Music

Meta and Universal Music Group Expand Licensing Agreement, Focus on AI-Generated Music

With this agreement, Universal Music Group will also license music for WhatsApp.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 August 2024 12:49 IST
Meta and Universal Music Group Expand Licensing Agreement, Focus on AI-Generated Music

Photo Credit: Reuters

Meta said that the new licensing agreement will increase monetisation opportunities for UMG

Highlights
  • Meta will work with UMG to stop unauthorised AI-generated content
  • The licensing deal also includes Meta’s Threads and Horizon platforms
  • Meta and UMG first signed a licensing agreement in 2017
Advertisement

Meta and Universal Music Group (UMG) announced the expansion of their licensing agreement to a new global multi-year deal on Monday. The new agreement includes new monetisation opportunities for the music label, artists and songwriters as well as focuses on the unauthorised use of AI-generated content. The latter part refers to the usage of artificial intelligence (AI) to generate music or songs which mimic the voice or style of an artist or songwriter. Additionally, the agreement also licenses music for the social media giant's WhatsApp platform.

Meta and UMG Focus on AI-Generated Music

AI-generated music that mimics another artist has been a major issue in the music industry. In 2023, a song titled ‘Heart on My Sleeve' was released on multiple streaming platforms. The song's description claimed it was performed by Drake and the Weeknd, however, it was AI-generated. Despite being a deepfake (an AI-generated media created in another person's likeness without consent), the song gained popularity and was even submitted for Grammy consideration.

Many such instances have resulted in the music industry urging governments to improve the regulatory framework around AI. Some major labels have also filed lawsuits against AI firms allegedly training large language models (LLMs) on copyrighted material.

Now, with the expanded licensing agreement, Meta and UMG have committed to working together to address unauthorised AI-generated content to protect human artists and songwriters. The announcement did not reveal further details on the steps the companies plan to take to minimise the risk of music deepfakes.

The expanded deal also marks the first time UMG has partnered with Meta to licence music for WhatsApp. This could lead to new features for the instant messaging app in the future enabling users to access and use copyrighted songs in different ways. While currently just a speculation, this could also pave the way for Reels to debut on WhatsApp, similar to how it was integrated within Facebook.

Apart from WhatsApp, the deal will also allow all other Meta platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and Threads as well as Horizon, the platform for its mixed-reality headsets to use UMG-licenced music. Notably, the two companies first signed a deal in 2017, and the current agreement expands the deal both in terms of duration and scope.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Meta, Universal Music Group, AI, Artificial intelligence, WhatsApp
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
iOS 18 Developer 6, Public Beta 4 Updates Rolling Out for iPhone: Everything That’s New

Related Stories

Meta and Universal Music Group Expand Licensing Agreement, Focus on AI-Generated Music
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's When Xiaomi Could Release its Flagship Tablet With an OLED Display
  2. How to Watch Google's Pixel 9 Series Launch Event, What to Expect
  3. Sony Bravia 8 OLED Smart TV Series Debuts in India
  4. Lenovo Legion Tab With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 2.5K Display Debuts in India
  5. Google Commences Production of 'Made in India' Pixel 8 Smartphones
  6. Vivo T3 Pro 5G Tipped to Launch in India This Month With These Features
#Latest Stories
  1. HMD Hyper Tipped to Come With 120Hz OLED Display and Nokia Lumia-Inspired Design
  2. Two New Games Based on Horror Classic Halloween Currently Under Development: Report
  3. WhatsApp Reportedly Working On Meta AI Voice Mode Feature, Could Offer Ten Different Voices
  4. Lenovo Legion Tab With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 2.5K Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Opera One Browser on iPhone Gets Big Revamp With AI Image Generation Capabilities, More
  6. Sakana AI Introduces The AI Scientist, Claims It Can Fully Automate Scientific Discovery
  7. Competition Commission of India Unusually Recalls All Reports Linked to Antitrust Probe on Apple
  8. Huawei Mate 80 Series Tipped to Feature In-Display 3D Face Recognition Technology
  9. CERT-In Warns Users of Multiple Vulnerabilities in Different Versions of Microsoft Windows OS
  10. Itel A50, Itel A50C With Unisoc T603 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »